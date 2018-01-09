Which tumble dryer brand?
Top 10 tumble dryer brands for 2018
By Matt Stevens
Article 2 of 14
We reveal the best and worst tumble dryer brands, according to our test lab reviews and survey of thousands of tumble dryer owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We’ve put hundreds of tumble dryers to the test in the Which? test lab over the years to find out which brands and models really offer the best drying power for your money. And to find out what they're like to live with for years, we've surveyed more than 2,000 owners to learn about which brands are best and which are worst for reliability.
Along the way we have developed an unrivalled understanding of what each tumble dryer brand does well and where it falls down.
Each model we test spends at least four weeks in our Which? lab, where it is tested on a wide range of criteria such as drying time, energy use, creasing, noise, ease of use, and whether dryers actually leave clothes dry or not. In our lab, we weigh clothes before and after drying to see how much water is removed through drying and in our surveys, we ask about faults encountered by dryers in the home.
If you already know the model you want to buy, or simply want to see the best and the most reliable dryer for you, then head over to our tumble dryer reviews page.
Tumble dryer brands rated
As comprehensive as our lab testing is, there's no substitute for real-world experience - that's why we combine recent test scores with owner feedback from our Which? survey, to help give you a better picture of which brand is truly best.
For each brand listed you can find:
- Average test score - how good each brand's tumble dryers are overall, based on models tested between 2015 and now
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their tumble dryer and use this data to assess how likely each brand's tumble dryers are to let you down.
- How owners rated it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of tumble dryer, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Brands are given a customer score based on this.
- Our verdict - We tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
All the well-known tumble dryer brands feature in our tables, so if you fancy splashing out on a Miele, or saving a little with a Beko - find out first what owners of these brands really think of them. Here’s a preview of how the brands stack up against each other:
The table below brings together all of the critical performance and reliability data we hold about each brand of tumble dryer – including our Which? verdict on each brand – to help you to choose the best dryer brand for you.
Only logged-in Which? members can see which brands came out on top in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a trial to get instant access.
|Tumble dryer brands rated
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|Should I buy it?
|69%
|89%
|This brand's appliances might be pricey, but you can't argue with the results. It's got the highest average test score of all brands, it’s very good for reliability and has the highest customer satisfaction score. And despite the cost, owners still rate them as good value for money.
|66%
|82%
|This company has produced some of the highest scoring, most energy-efficient tumble dryers we've tested. It is not a budget brand, so be prepared to shell out upwards of £500 for one of its dryers, though owners we spoke to say they're still good value for money. With a good score for reliability and customer satisfaction, owners are happy with their machines.
|67%
|81%
|Tumble dryers from this brand tend to be either good, or fantastic. Its condenser and vented dryers are quick at getting clothes dry, while not leaving garments too creased. It's a very popular brand among Which? members, with 25% of survey respondents owning one and giving the brand a suitably high customer satisfaction score.
|62%
|76%
|The dryers we've tested from this brand since 2015 have proved consistent – they’re steady but not spectacular, so you won’t find many Best Buys but equally, there are no Don’t Buys. We like the fact that its heat-pump energy-saving dryers won’t break the bank, and our members have found it extremely reliable.
|61%
|76%
|These dryers tend to be quick at drying large loads of cotton clothes, but aren't as quick – relatively speaking – with small loads or synthetics. They rarely score highly enough to be Best Buys, but owners consider them good value for money and our latest survey shows it has an excellent reliability rating.
|62%
|75%
|Dryers from this budget-brand often do reasonably well in our tests thanks to their speedy drying, but don’t quite dry well enough to be Best Buys. It makes affordable dryers, owners think they're good value for money and our survey shows they have a very good reliability record.
|52%
|73%
|Dryers from this company are certainly affordable, with many available for under £200. It makes one dryer which runs on gas and costs about half as much to run compared with an electrical vented dryer. With a low average score across our tests, its machines tend not to excel – though its gas dryers, due to their energy efficiency, do better.
|64%
|67%
|Its dryers are usually quick and are pretty good at drying without leaving creases. Almost all of its dryers we’ve tested do well in our tests, with one being good enough to earn both our Best Buy and Energy Saver logo. Reliability is satisfactory but no better and we’ve seen dryer brands with higher customer scores and value for money ratings.
|63%
|63%
|Large vented and condenser dryers from this brand made between April 2004 and October 2015 are part of a fire-safety alert. If you own one, call 0800 151 0905 to register your machine for a modification. If you have an affected machine, the manufacturer's advice is to unplug it and not use it until it's been modified.
|43%
|62%
|The lowest average test score for all dryer brands we have a rating for and this brand also achieves the lowest reliability ratings. This company may offer budget-priced models, but from what we've seen, you'll be better off spending your money elsewhere.
Table notes Our reliability rating and customer scores are based on a survey of 2,044 tumble dryer owners conducted in October 2017. Average test score calculated from all reviews from January 2015 to December 2017. How owners rate this brand: The customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand. Where n/a appears, survey data is not available for this brand. Table last updated December 2017.
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best brand of tumble dryer
A brilliant tumble dryer shouldn't just dry your sopping wet laundry. It should be quick, not cost you the earth to run and be quiet enough not to completely censor nearby conversations. But of course it must actually dry clothes – we've found a surprising amount of automatic dryers leave clothes wet on at least one of the programs we test.
The reliability ratings in the table above are based on the feedback from more than 2,000 Which? members who told us about the problems they've had with the dryers. The fewer issues their dryers have had, the better the reliability score for that brand of dryer. We've also included a score for customer satisfaction, which takes into account how happy people would be to recommend their chosen brand of tumble dryer to other people.
Of the 12 brands we have reliability ratings for, such as Bosch, Miele, Hotpoint, White Knight, Indesit and AEG, one manufacturer is the clear winner, achieving an incredible score of 97% for reliability.
At the other end of the table, the brand that comes bottom isn't some bargain-basement import you've never heard of - it's a real household name. In fact, there's a good chance you have one sat in your home right now.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We've collated all of our tumble dryer test results since January 2015, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst brands. We’ve also added our unique reliability ratings and customer scores straight from our latest survey of thousands of tumble dryer owners, so you can get a clear picture of how the different brands compare.
We work out our reliability ratings by asking dryer owners about the problems they've faced since buying their machines. The greater the number of problems and the more severe the problems, the lower the reliability score for the brand. We base our reliability scores on products up to six years old.
The Which? customer score is based on how satisfied owners are with their machines and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend.
Which? Best Buy tumble dryers
Once you've narrowed down the brands worth buying, head to our list of the best tumble dryers for 2018 to pick a model that gets your clothes dry more quickly.
More top tumble dryer buying tips
It may not be the most thrilling of purchases, but there's actually a surprising amount to consider when buying a tumble dryer nowadays. Have you considered what type you want? Whether it will be a vented, condenser, or heat-pump model? Will it be free-standing or will it be an integrated model, meaning it fits seamlessly into your kitchen?
If anything, a purchase as big as a new tumble dryer can be a little overwhelming. Don't worry, though, the Which? guide to buying the best model for your home has all the answers you'll need - take a look at our page on how to buy the best tumble dryer.