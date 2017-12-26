The best TV DVD combis for caravans
By Tom Morgan
A key feature that separates a TV DVD combi from a regular TV is portability. Combis are typically far easier to transport if you're moving them from one room to another, which makes them ideal for caravans and mobile homes.
We've tested a wide range of combis in our lab from well-known brands, including Avtex, Hitachi and Linsar. Read on as we take a look at the best TVs for caravans, each proving portable, easy to use and feature-packed.
Looking for a TV that lasts? This selection of Best Buy combis breezed through our lab tests.
The best TV DVD combis for caravanning
This combi is the best we've ever tested, and it's easy to transport, featuring a 24-inch screen. If you're looking for a combi that won't take up too much space in your caravan, this is a great option. Picture quality is great for standard definition TV and DVDs, and the sound quality isn't bad either.
With a 24-inch screen, a range of smart-TV features and Freeview HD included, this combi is good value for money. You can access online video through the YouTube app (handy if the caravan park you're camped in has wi-fi), and HD channels look great too.
This combi has a 12V power supply and satellite tuner, useful if you're taking it on holiday or if you need to plug it into a cigarette lighter socket. A 21-inch display means it's not too chunky, and you can use the PVR function to record TV with a USB hard drive.
Caravan combis: things to consider
If you're looking for a new combi for your caravan, you have some decisions to make. You need to choose the size of the model you're after, and identify the built-in features that you'll use the most. Whether you're in a static caravan or you're regularly travelling around may also affect which set suits you best.
Combis are more affordable than regular TVs, with the cheapest model on our site on offer for around £100. If you've got a bigger budget, you could find yourself spending up to £500 for a set with a larger screen. Even so, our tests prove that you don't always have to spend big to pick up a Best Buy TV DVD combi.
When you're buying a combi for your caravan, consider these key questions:
- What size TV suits my caravan?
- How do I power my combi?
- Do I need a TV with internet access?
- Which smart-TV features are important to me?
- How will I keep my combi safe in my caravan?
What size combi suits a caravan?
If you're planning on buying a combi, consider the room you have in your caravan for a new TV, and shop accordingly. We spoke to Karl Metcalfe of the Static Caravan Club, who pointed out that wall hanging isn't an option for every mobile-home owner. As a result, you may end up looking for a model that comes with a sturdy stand, or a light TV that can survive a few bumps and scrapes.
Ian Hewlett of the Camping and Caravanning Club points out that top TVs are often far more rugged than regular ones – they have to be, considering the ways in which they're transported by caravanners. While some caravan owners may want to mount their combi on the wall using a bracket, the TV needs to be very well secured. If you're driving down to a caravan site, a sudden jolt on the road could damage a wall-attached TV DVD combi.
Consider where in your caravan you'll be using the combi the most. If you're after a model to put at the foot of your bed, you may be willing to settle for something fairly small. We've reviewed TV DVD combis of all sizes in our test lab, from 19-inch to 40-inch.
If you're looking for a combi with a small screen, see our guide on the best portable TV DVD combis under 26 inches.
How do I power my combi in a caravan?
Most TV DVD combis can be plugged into the mains and are also 12V compatible, making them perfectly suited to caravans. Certain models can be plugged into a cigarette-lighter socket, a feature that the majority of regular TVs don't have. Click here to see 12V compatible combis.
Which smart-TV features are important?
As wi-fi becomes more widespread at caravan parks, many TV owners are looking for sets that are internet-enabled. If you enjoy streaming content through BBC iPlayer and Netflix, consider picking up a combi that can do this. Some models let you save programmes to a USB stick, a feature that the founder of the Freedom Caravan Club, Graham Archer, was keen to mention to us.
If you have a laptop on you, you can use a HDMI cable to link your computer and combi together. Doing so will mirror your computer screen on the TV's larger display; useful if you only have internet access on your laptop but still want to watch content on your combi.
Not all rural campsites will have an internet connection fast or strong enough to stream TV shows and movies, though. If you know you'll be visiting sites with limited internet access, take some DVDs along with you to enjoy on your combi.
For more tips on picking the perfect combi for you, see our guide on How to buy the best TV DVD combi.