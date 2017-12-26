Top three portable TV DVD combis under 26 inches
By Tom Morgan
If you're looking for a portable TV, our expert reviews can help you pick the perfect combi with a display smaller than 26 inches.
We've reviewed combis of all shapes and sizes in our lab. When it comes to making a buying decision, opting for a smaller screen doesn't mean you have to settle for a poorer picture.
With a portable TV DVD combi, you can easily move your TV around the house if you need to, and it could also be a good fit for a caravan if you're heading off on holiday. Below, we round up the top portable combis that offer great value for money.
The best portable TV DVD combis
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This 24-inch TV is our highest-scoring combi to date and costs around £150. Although smart-TV apps aren't included, you still get a great, clear picture. Colours are well balanced, which means characters on-screen look natural. Sound quality is solid, but don’t expect booming bass.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
As a good all-rounder, this 24-inch combi provides decent picture and sound, with built-in smart-TV features serving as a nice bonus. You'll be able to pick out detail in dark areas of the screen during a film, but bass is weak. Even so, this is still a good option that costs you less than £200.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
With a 22-inch screen, this is one of the smallest combis we've tested. It's ideal for holidaymakers, arriving with a 12V power adaptor that can plug into a cigarette lighter socket. Picture quality is reasonable, but the sound is less than impressive. If you don't mind sacrificing audio quality in favour of portability, this is a TV to consider.
And here are three portable combis to avoid
While a Best Buy combi will impress with a detailed picture and smart TV features, Don't Buy alternatives will leave you disappointed. The worst combis we've tested are let down by blurry visuals that make your favourite HD show look like it was recorded in standard definition. Our lowest scorer is ruined by distorted sound that's annoyingly paired with an off-putting mechanical din.
Below, we've rounded up some of the worst combis that have passed through our test lab.
Don't Buy portable combis
- Picture quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Featuring a 19-inch screen, this is the smallest combi we've tested, but it's also the lowest-scoring. Your favourite shows will look dreary on this TV and, to make matters worse, the electronic programme guide (EPG) is tricky to read at a distance.
- Picture quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This 22-inch TV may be portable, but terrible picture quality means it's a definite Don't Buy. HD and SD shows both look horrible, and voices playing through the TV's speakers sound raspy.
TV DVD combis for kids
You probably don't want a giant TV taking over your child's bedroom, so a portable combi makes sense. Our tests have uncovered various models that fit the bill, combining affordable pricing with portability and pre-installed apps. Many of the combis we've tested support smart TV apps designed for kids, which feature parental controls and access to services such as BBC iPlayer Kids and YouTube Kids.
TV DVD combis for caravans
Portability is key when deciding on a combi for your caravan. As TVs in mobile homes are regularly transported, you'll want a model that's easy to carry around when needed. Some of the combis that have passed through our test lab also come with a 12V power supply, a feature that 'regular' TVs miss out on. Most caravan sites are equipped with a shared public wi-fi signal, which means you can use compatible combis to stream your favourite shows.
