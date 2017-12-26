Top five best car vacuum cleaners

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent vacuum cleaner reviews.

The best car vacuum cleaners

The vacuum cleaners recommended in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure that as well as being able to get into the tight spaces you will find in any car, they will also do a great job at sucking up dust and grime from your carpets and hard floors.

Each of the top five picks in the table below have been specially chosen for their ability to reach into the type of deep crevices and tight spaces that you find in a car. Three of the five are handheld vacuum cleaners. Typically they are cheaper than either a cordless or corded floor-cleaning vacuum cleaner and are a great choice if you are after something to clean up everyday spills rather than a replacement for a larger floor cleaning vacuum cleaner. One is a cordless vacuum cleaner with a detachable handheld vacuum cleaner included that you can take out to the car and the other is a conventional corded vacuum cleaner that we think will do a great job if you can attach it to an extension cord and drag it outside to your vehicle.