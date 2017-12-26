Shark vacuum cleaners rated

American brand Shark offers an innovative array of bagless upright vacuum cleaners that aim to make your life easier when cleaning your home. Its original model has a lift-away canister which allows you to tackle fiddly jobs, such as the stairs, in handheld mode, while more recent models mimic the lightweight look of cordless vacuum cleaners with a slim stick design.

Do these innovative extras add up to a better cleaning experience? When we test vacuum cleaners, we check how easy they are to use for a range of common house-cleaning jobs. So, whether you've got lots of tricky corners to tackle, or want a smooth ride as you whip round your home, our vacuum cleaner reviews reveal the best options.

The table below reveals whether Shark vacuum cleaners are a good bet. You can find out the overall pros and cons of Shark models, and how they tend to perform during lab testing, as well as our overall verdict on the brand.

In 2017, Shark launched a range of cordless vacuum cleaners, with a number of innovative extras such as a folding cleaning wand. To get our verdict on these models, head to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.