Top 6 vacuum cleaner brands for 2018

Over the past 60 years we've put hundreds of vacuum cleaners to the test in the Which? test lab to discover the ones that really offer the best cleaning power for your money, and which are worthy of becoming Best Buys.

As a result, we’ve developed an unrivalled insight into what each vacuum brand does well and not so well. In the tables below, we share what we’ve learnt about each of the biggest vacuum brands, including Bosch, Dyson, Henry, Miele, Vax and more.

The best brands make vacuum cleaners that perform brilliantly in our lab time after time. They're also reliable and well liked, according to thousands of our members who own each brand of vacuum cleaner. The worst will struggle to leave your surfaces clean and dust-free, and will be prone to breaking down early or getting worse over time.

