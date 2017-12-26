Samsung washer-dryers rated

How much do Samsung washer-dryers cost?

Samsung washer-dryers don't come cheap. For a top-end machine, the average price is around £850. For a less high-spec model, you're looking at around £600.

Either way, this is a lot of money, especially considering you can get a Best Buy washer-dryer for £400. But it could be money well-spent – we have found a Best Buy Samsung washer-dryer.

Choosing the best Samsung washer-dryer

Samsung washer-dryers generally have large wash capacities of around 8kg to as much as 12kg. Dry capacities are a little lower, as it the case with most washer-dryers. But they're still fairly sizeable (some of the largest we've seen) at between 4kg and 8kg.

Many of Samsung's models are technologically advanced. Samsung was among the first to incorporate smart technology into its washer-dryers, which allows you to control the machine from your phone, see how long is left on the cycle and even, in some cases, diagnose problems.

New models also have a straight wash-to-dry function, depending on the size of the load, so that you don't have to program the machine to dry clothes after they have been washed.

If you see the word Ecobubble in the name of a Samsung washing machine, this is Samsung's trademarked wash technology that mixes the detergent with air and water before the cycle begins. Samsung claims this gives a better wash.

