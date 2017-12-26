Which washer-dryer brand?
Top five washer-dryer brands for 2018
By Matt Stevens
Find out which are the best and worst washer-dryer brands, as rated by hundreds of owners and based on our independent lab tests.
We've been testing and reviewing washer-dryers for years, so we know exactly what makes a great one, and an awful one. Due to our years of experience, we also know which brands produce better washer-dryers and which ones regularly let consumers down.
As well as our testing experience of washer-dryers, we also collect brand ratings from the experiences of hundreds of washer-dryer owners. These brand ratings help determine whether a product becomes a Best Buy – if it gets a high score in our lab tests but is from a brand rated poorly by consumers, it can't be a Best Buy.
Washer-dryer brands rated
In the table, below, we've brought together all of the key information from our lab tests and our annual survey of Which? members who own washer-dryers to list the very best washer-dryer brands. This includes a reliability rating and a customer score for each brand showing how satisfied owners were with the brand and whether they'd buy it again. And we've done this so that you can see straight away which brands are best.
For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand’s washer-dryers are overall.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they’ve had with their washer-dryers and we use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand’s washer-dryer is to let you down.
- How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of washer-dryer, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Brands are given a customer score based on this.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
Our results include the whole range of washer-dryer brands, such as Bosch, Miele, AEG, Zanussi and Hotpoint. And because we're independent and don't take advertising, you know that if a brand scores badly, we won't be afraid to say so.
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|63%
|61%
|This affordable brand of washer-dryers achieves middling scores in our tests and how owners rate the brand is neither good nor bad. But our survey shows that its washer-dryers are good for reliability.
|59%
|77%
|This brand of washer-dryers are highly rated by its owners, and that's reflected in our tests with many high-scoring models. Owners clearly like its machines, with the brand bagging one of the highest customer scores for washer-dryers and it also gets good rating for reliability. One Bosch model is a Best Buy, the others we've recently tested aren't far behind and owners tell us they're good value for money.
|63%
|75%
|All of the washer-dryers we've tested from this brand score highly, with the best good enough to be Best Buys. Machines are pricey, though, starting at just over £500 and going right up to more than £1,000. That said, customers tell us that they represent good value for money. Reliability is satisfactory and its customer score (How owners rate the brand) is about average for washer dryer brands.
|62%
|69%
|This brand's machines generally do well in our tests and reliability is satisfactory, according to our most recent survey of owners. They're usually better at washing than drying, average test scores are higher than many brands and at around £400, they're good value.
|69%
|78%
|This brand's washer-dryers are one of the more loved brands according to our survey and they come with a satisfactory reliability record. The one machine we currently have on our site did well enough in our tests to be a Best Buy.
Table notes
Sample size: 586. Test lab data correct at December 2017.
Choosing the best brand of washer-dryer
A washer-dryer that can dry your clothes as well as it cleans them is no good if it's only going to last you a couple of years. That's why we ask hundreds of washer-dryer owners about any faults with their appliance, so we can combine a reliability score with our test scores to bring you Best Buys.
We also ask owners whether they are satisfied with the washer-dryer brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend. From this information we can calculate a brand customer score. Our top brand gets an impressive 81%, while the worst scores 49%. We've found you don't have to spend a lot to get a reliable machine – some of the highest scoring are reasonably priced.
59%Lowest average test score for a washer-dryer brand.
Our research shows that there's a big difference between the best and the worst washer-dryers – machines from the best brand score more than 20% more in our lab tests than the worst. So, to help you make an informed decision about which washer-dryer to buy, we have also included the average test score from our Which? lab for each brand in our table, above.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We've collated all of our washer-dryer test results to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst brands. We’ve also added our unique reliability ratings and customer scores straight from our latest survey of thousands of washer-dryer owners, so you can get a clear picture of how the different brands compare.
We work out our reliability ratings by asking dryer owners about the problems they've faced since buying their machines. The greater the number of problems, the lower the reliability score.
The Which? customer score is based on how satisfied owners are with their machines and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend.
Which? Best Buy washer-dryers
More top washer-dryer buying tips
If you're just after a fairly basic washer-dryer with an about average washing and drying capacity, that will mainly be used for washing with some occasional drying, you won't need to pay a king's ransome to buy one that will suit and do a good job for you on wash day. But if drying matters as much as washing, and if you tend to wash and dry a lot of clothes at one time, you'll need to do a bit more research to find the best large-capacity machine for you.
