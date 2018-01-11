Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Top five cheap washing machines of 2018

By Matt Stevens

Bag a bargain Best Buy washing machine with our top pick of the cheapest on test.

We've tested and rated hundreds of washing machines, and our independent test scores and reliability ratings mean that we can help take the guesswork out of choosing and set you on the fast track straight to the best models that won't break the bank. 

And because no one wants to spend more than they have to on a washing machine, we've rounded up the top five cheapest Best Buy washing machines from our tests in the table below. 

Top five best cheap washing machines

Lowest price (in stock) £359.00
Which? score 77%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Washing cottons:
5 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Cotton capacity (kg):
This Best Buy washing machine does an outstanding job of cleaning clothes, whether on the cottons or synthetics cycles. The spin cycle is effective at removing water from laundry, and you’ll find this washing machine simple to use. It’s worth bearing in mind that the cottons cycle is quite slow and inefficient with energy use, though – which might be key considerations for you.

Lowest price (in stock) £299.99
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Washing cottons:
5 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Cotton capacity (kg):
This large-capacity washer has notched up a top score in our tests by giving clothes an outstanding clean. It's also easy to use, and the spin is brilliant at removing water from clothes.

Lowest price (in stock) £329.00
Which? score 73%
Reviewed May 2017
Washing cottons:
4 out of 5
Spinning:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Cotton capacity (kg):
This washing machine does a good job at the washing basics - cleaning, rinsing and spinning. If you're looking for a reasonably priced machine that will produce load after load of clean laundry, then you may have found the right one for you.

Lowest price (in stock) £319.99
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Washing cottons:
5 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Cotton capacity (kg):
This Best Buy washing machine is brilliant at cleaning clothes, and has an affordable price tag. The spin cycle does a good job of removing water from clothes and you’ll find this washing machine easy to use, too – so it’s one to consider.

Lowest price (in stock) £329.99
Which? score 70%
Reviewed May 2015
Washing cottons:
4 out of 5
Spinning:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Cotton capacity (kg):
With good cleaning results and hassle-free operation, this is an excellent washing machine for the price, making it a great choice if you’re on a budget.

Not found what you're looking for? Compare all the rest of our washing machine reviews.  

Cheap washing machine reviews

Even the cheapest washing machines cost upwards of around £150, and if you're paying a sizeable sum for a new one, we think you deserve the best cleaning power that won't let you down. 

That's why we put each machine we review through at least a month's worth of rigorous testing to find out how well they tackle tough stains, how thoroughly they rinse clothes to remove detergent and how good they are at cleaning clothes on the most commonly used programs.

We even check how noisy they are, and how efficient they are at using water and energy. Thanks to all this, we can confidently guide you to the very best for your budget in our independent tests.

These tests have revealed many cheap machines that are very poor. Make sure you avoid these by checking out the Don't Buy washing machines

But we have also found some bargain rubies in the rubble, as you can see in our table above, which has washing machine recommendations and scores correct as of November 2017.

But it's worth bearing in mind that if you're going for a cheap washing machine, you should be prepared for fewer functions and programs. You're also unlikely to find the biggest drum sizes in cheap machines so may need to pay more if you've got a big family or need to wash large loads.

Washing machines you can trust

Tough testing isn't all we do. We think it's important that you can rely on your washing machine to not let you down – that's why we ensure all of our Best Buys come from brands that are proven to be reliable.

We survey thousands of washing machine owners year after year to find out how pleased they are with their machines, and if they've had any faults or issues.

Careful analysis of the results means that we can give each washing machine brand a unique reliability rating. We'll only make a washing machine a Best Buy if it tops our tests and gets a good reliability rating, or comes with a free five-year parts and labour warranty.

You can find out how the bestselling brands compare by heading to our guide to the best washing machine brands.

