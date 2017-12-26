Hotpoint washing machines rated

Which washing machine brand?
Is it worth buying a Hotpoint washing machine? Find out in our reviews and reliability round-up.
Hotpoint is one of the biggest-selling and best-known washing machine brands in the UK. In the past, it has been independent, but came to be owned by the Italy-based Indesit company. More recently, it was acquired by American appliance firm Whirlpool, which also makes Maytag machines. Indesit washing machines are a sister brand to Hotpoint.
If you're considering a Hotpoint washing machine, find out how they score in our reviews and how reliable they are. It's all in our at-a-glance guide, below. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, check out our Hotpoint washing machine reviews.
In the table below, we've outlined how many Hotpoint models we've tested, how well they did in our tests, how reliable they are and what their owners think of them. We've also highlighted the brand's pros and cons, based on years of our expert testing, to help you decide whether a Hotpoint washing machine is the right choice for you. And you can also read our expert verdict on whether we think it's worth buying a Hotpoint washing machine.
|The average test score is based on results of models tested between January 2015 and December 2017 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 162 Hotpoint owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2017.
How much do Hotpoint washing machines cost?
Most Hotpoint washing machines will cost you between £200 and £500, making the brand among the most affordable on the market.
Our surveys have told us that most people would spend around £300 on a Hotpoint washing machine – so you'll be able to find plenty of Hotpoint models within this price range.
Even on cheaper Hotpoint washing machines costing around £200, you'll find high spin speeds and features such as remaining-time displays. That's not something we can say about many other affordable brands.
Choosing the best Hotpoint washing machine
We've tested Hotpoint washing machines that have capacities ranging from a small 5kg to a large 11kg. Large-capacity machines tend to have super-fast spin speeds, and 1600rpm isn't uncommon at the top end of the Hotpoint range. On its top-end models, it's worth looking for functions such as Eco Tech, which keeps energy use low, and Super Silent mode, which works to cut down motor noise.
If the colour of the washing machine is a key consideration, you can find Hotpoint models in white, black and silver.