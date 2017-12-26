Hotpoint washing machines rated

Hotpoint is one of the biggest-selling and best-known washing machine brands in the UK. In the past, it has been independent, but came to be owned by the Italy-based Indesit company. More recently, it was acquired by American appliance firm Whirlpool, which also makes Maytag machines. Indesit washing machines are a sister brand to Hotpoint.

If you're considering a Hotpoint washing machine, find out how they score in our reviews and how reliable they are. It's all in our at-a-glance guide, below. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, check out our Hotpoint washing machine reviews.

In the table below, we've outlined how many Hotpoint models we've tested, how well they did in our tests, how reliable they are and what their owners think of them. We've also highlighted the brand's pros and cons, based on years of our expert testing, to help you decide whether a Hotpoint washing machine is the right choice for you. And you can also read our expert verdict on whether we think it's worth buying a Hotpoint washing machine.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.