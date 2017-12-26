Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Which washing machine brand?

Top five Beko washing machines

By Matt Stevens

Article 5 of 17

Have your heart set on a Beko washing machine? Take your pick from the Beko machines that scored top in our reviews.  

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find the best Beko washing machines

Beko is a popular washing machine brand and one of the more affordable. 

If you’re in the market for a washing machine and are interested in buying a Beko, especially if you need to replace your machine in a hurry, we’ve pulled together our pick of the five best Beko washing machines from our tests in the table below. 

See which of these top-scoring, widely available machines is best for you or compare all the models from this popular brand we've tested in our Beko washing machine reviews.

Which? members can log in now to reveal our Beko washing machine recommendations. 

If you’re not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to unlock the table below and get instant access to thousands of product reviews. 

Top five best Beko washing machines

Typical price £310.00
Which? score 68%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Washing cottons:
4 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Member exclusive
Energy label:
Member exclusive
Cotton capacity (kg):
Member exclusive

This washing machine did quite well in our tests. When it came time to working away on our stained laundry, this machine was top-notch at removing grime from synthetics. It did almost as well on cottons as synthetics, busting up all but the very toughest stains, such as hard-to-budge tomato sauce.

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in
Typical price £329.00
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Mar 2017
Washing cottons:
4 out of 5
Spinning:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Member exclusive
Energy label:
Member exclusive
Cotton capacity (kg):
Member exclusive

This is a pretty decent washing machine. It cleans well, the spin removes plenty of water, and the short programs mean you won't have to wait long for your laundry.

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in
Typical price £400.00
Which? score 63%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Washing cottons:
4 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
2 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Member exclusive
Energy label:
Member exclusive
Cotton capacity (kg):
Member exclusive

This Beko washing machine does a rare thing: its 40°C cottons program gives clothes a good clean and does this in a fairly quick time

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in
Lowest price (in stock) £289.99
Which? score 62%
Reviewed May 2016
Washing cottons:
3 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Member exclusive
Energy label:
Member exclusive
Cotton capacity (kg):
Member exclusive

It’s not a bad washing machine, but it doesn’t offer brilliant enough results across the board. It does an excellent job of cleaning and spinning synthetics, but it’s less impressive with cottons.

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in
Lowest price (in stock) £269.99
Which? score 62%
Reviewed Mar 2016
Washing cottons:
4 out of 5
Spinning:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Max spin speed (rpm):
Member exclusive
Energy label:
Member exclusive
Cotton capacity (kg):
Member exclusive

This Beko washing machine is very easy to use and does a good job of cleaning clothes and spinning excess water away.

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in

The recommendations and scores in our table above are correct as of November 2017. Want to compare brands? See the top-performing washing machines we've tested from Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi. Or head straight to our all-brand top-scoring Best Buy washing machines

Independent washing machine tests

We don't think that anyone should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash for a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.

That’s why we check how well each washing machine we test copes with tough stains, such as, blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. And we also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it will be really easy to use.

All washing machines we test – including Beko – get tested for a month at the Which? Test Lab

Beko washing machine reviews you can rely on

Turkish manufacturer Beko is a popular washing machine brand in the UK. It's not a brand known for providing extras, such as a time-remaining display or an LCD display panel, but you'll be able to find special programs – including quick washes, wool and hand-wash programs, and variable spin speeds.

Every Beko washing machine we test spends at least a month being assessed in the Which? test lab – that's the Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews

But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be awarded Best Buy status it has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests and come from a reliable washing machine brand. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems their machines have caused them. 

Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded Best Buys when their machines do well enough in our tests and they provide a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.

You can see how the major brands stack up by going to our guide to the best washing machine brands

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Beko washing machines rated

next

Bosch washing machines rated

Which? works for you © Which? 2017