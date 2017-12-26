Which washing machine brand?
Top five Bosch washing machines
By Matt Stevens
Article 7 of 17
Find the best Bosch washing machines
Bosch is a popular washing machine brand. Right now, we have more than 20 reviews of Bosch washing machines. That’s a lot of choice if you’re in the market for a washing machine and are interested in buying a Bosch, especially if you need to replace your machine in a hurry.
To take the hassle out of weighing up the pros and cons of every Bosch washing machine we’ve tested, we’ve pulled together our pick of the five best Bosch washing machines from our tests in the table below.
Choose from the five widely available Bosch models that scored top in our tests or, if you'd rather read reviews of all of the individual models tested, head to our Bosch washing machine reviews.
Top five best Bosch washing machines
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
This is an absolutely outstanding built-in washing machine, It does a sensational job of removing stains from clothes and is a worthy Best Buy.
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
We love pretty much everything about this integrated washing machine. It washes clothes brilliantly and spins them as though its very existence depended on the results. If you're looking for an integrated machine, this Best Buy simply has to be on your shortlist.
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
This is the latest in a long line of hugely impressive washing machines from this manufacturer. It's great at washing, good at spinning and we found it to be dead easy to use. So, it's a worthy addition to our ranks of Best Buy washing machines.
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
If you're looking for an all-around good washing machine then you needn't look further than this excellent Best Buy. Its overall cleaning ability is top notch and it will give a great clean to your synthetics and cottons alike. It wasn't too shabby in the noise or energy departments either - you won't find this brilliant washing machine particularly noisy or energy hungry.
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy washing machine does an outstanding job of cleaning clothes, whether on the cottons or synthetics cycles. The spin cycle is effective at removing water from laundry, and you’ll find this washing machine simple to use. It’s worth bearing in mind that the cottons cycle is quite slow and inefficient with energy use, though – which might be key considerations for you.
Recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2017. You can see all our top-scoring Best Buys by browsing our best washing machines. Want to compare brands? Read reviews of the top-performing washing machines we've tested from Hotpoint, Indesit, Zanussi and Beko.
If you do choose to buy a Bosch washing machine, you're in good company. In our 2016 washing machine survey, 34% of respondents owned a Bosch.
You should expect to pay between around £300 and £600 for a Bosch. Machines from the premium series 8/Logixx range can cost a bit more.
Independent washing machine tests
We don't think anyone should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash for a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.
That’s why we test how well each washing machine we test copes with tough stains, such as blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. And we also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it will be really easy to use.
All washing machines we test – including Bosch – get tested for a month at the Which? Test Lab
Bosch washing machine reviews you can rely on
Every Bosch washing machine we test spends at least a month being assessed in the Which? test lab – that's the Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews.
But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be awarded Best Buy status, it has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests and come from a reliable washing machine brand. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems their machines have caused them.
Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded Best Buys when their machines do well enough in our tests and they provide a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.
You can see how the major brands stack up in our guide to the best washing machine brands.