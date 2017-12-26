Top five Indesit washing machines

Which washing machine brand?
Find the best Indesit washing machines
Need to replace your Indesit washing machine in a hurry? To make it easier to weigh up the pros and cons of the best Indesit washing machines we’ve tested, we’ve pulled together the five widely available Indesit washing machines that scored highest in our tests.
Italian brand Indesit is very popular in the UK. Most Indesit washing machines cost less than £300, making the brand one of the more affordable on the market. Like most washing machine brands, Indesit mainly produces freestanding models, although you can find several built-in models if you're looking for a washing machine to sit behind a cupboard door.
Choose from the five widely available Indesit models that scored top in our tests or, if you'd rather read reviews of all the individual models tested, head to our Indesit washing machine reviews.
Top five best Indesit washing machines
- Washing cottons:
- 3 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This washing machine is great at getting synthetics clean and at spinning laundry, and our tests found it to be energy-efficient, too. However, it's only average at cleaning cottons and rinsing.
- Washing cottons:
- 3 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This is a fairly basic but affordable washing machine. It didn’t do badly in our tests when washing clothes, but we have seen a lot of better washers.
- Washing cottons:
- 3 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This washing machine isn't anything special. Washing cottons, rinsing and ease of use are all no better than average. While there isn't much wrong with it, you will be able to find yourself a better machine.
- Washing cottons:
- 4 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This integrated washing machine is OK, especially for the price. But it’s let down by high running costs and a slow cottons wash.
- Washing cottons:
- 3 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This Indesit is OK at cleaning cottons and synthetics, but the most impressive features are the really effective spin and the low running costs.
The recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2017. Want to compare brands? See top-performing washing machines we've tested from Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint and Zanussi. Or go straight to our Best Buy washing machines.
Independent washing machine tests
We don't think anyone should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash for a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.
That’s why we test how well each washing machine copes with tough stains, such as blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. We also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it really will be easy to use.
Every washing machine that we test – including Indesit models – get tested for a month at the Which? test lab
Indesit washing machine reviews you can rely on
Italian brand Indesit is very popular in the UK, and most of its machines cost less than £300, making it one of the most affordable on the market.
Every Indesit washing machine we test spends at least a month being assessed in the Which? test lab – that's the Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews.
But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be awarded Best Buy status, it has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests and come from a reliable washing machine brand. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems that their machines have caused them.
Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded Best Buys when their machines do well enough in our tests and they provide a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.
You can see how the major brands stack up in our guide to the best washing machine brands.