Top five Zanussi washing machines

Find the best Zanussi washing machines

Buying a new washing machine and fancy a Zanussi? Or maybe you want to replace your old Zanussi washing machine with the same brand. To make it easier to weigh up the pros and cons of the best Zanussi washing machines we’ve tested, we’ve pulled together the five Zanussi models that scored top in our tests and are widely available, in the table below.

Italian brand Zanussi is very popular in the UK. Most Zanussi washing machines cost less than £300, making the brand one of the more affordable on the market. Like most washing machine brands, Zanussi mainly produces freestanding models, although you can also find several built-in models if you're looking for a Zanussi washing machine to sit behind a cupboard door.

Choose from the five widely available Zanussi models that scored top in our tests or, if you'd rather read reviews of all the individual models we've tested, head to our Zanussi washing machines reviews.

Which? members can log in now to reveal our Zanussi washing machine recommendations in the table below.

If you’re not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the table below and get instant access to thousands of product reviews.