Top five Zanussi washing machines

Find the best Zanussi washing machines
Buying a new washing machine and fancy a Zanussi? Or maybe you want to replace your old Zanussi washing machine with the same brand. To make it easier to weigh up the pros and cons of the best Zanussi washing machines we’ve tested, we’ve pulled together the five Zanussi models that scored top in our tests and are widely available, in the table below.
Italian brand Zanussi is very popular in the UK. Most Zanussi washing machines cost less than £300, making the brand one of the more affordable on the market. Like most washing machine brands, Zanussi mainly produces freestanding models, although you can also find several built-in models if you're looking for a Zanussi washing machine to sit behind a cupboard door.
Choose from the five widely available Zanussi models that scored top in our tests or, if you'd rather read reviews of all the individual models we've tested, head to our Zanussi washing machines reviews.
Top five best Zanussi washing machines
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This large-capacity Zanussi has notched up a top score in our tests by giving clothes an outstanding clean. it's also easy to use, and the spin is brilliant at removing water from clothes. It's an excellent machine made even more appealing by a low price.
- Washing cottons:
- 4 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This washing machine does a good job at the washing basics - cleaning, rinsing and spinning. If you're looking for a reasonably priced machine that will produce load after load of clean laundry, then you may have found the right one for you.
- Washing cottons:
- 4 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
With good cleaning results and hassle-free operation, this is an excellent washing machine for the price, making it a great choice if you’re on a budget. However, it's slightly let down by a noisy spin and relatively slow washing.
- Washing cottons:
- 5 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This machine’s cleaning power is fantastic and it does a good job of spin-drying laundry, but it’s poor at rinsing and is inefficient with energy.
- Washing cottons:
- 4 out of 5
- Spinning:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
- Cotton capacity (kg):
This washing machine cleans clothes well and is brilliant at spin-drying, but it's not quite good enough to compete with our Best Buys.
The recommendations and scores in the table above were correct as of November 2017. Want to compare brands? See top-performing washing machines we've tested from Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint and Indesit. Or go straight to the best of the best washing machines we've reviewed in our Best Buy washing machines.
Independent washing machine tests
We don't think that anyone should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash for a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.
That’s why we test how well each washing machine copes with tough stains, such as blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. We also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it really will be easy to use.
Every washing machine that we test – including Zanussi models – get tested for a month at the Which? test lab
Zanussi washing machine reviews you can rely on
Every Zanussi washing machine we test spends at least a month being assessed in the Which? test lab – that's the Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews.
But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be a Best Buy, it has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests and come from a reliable washing machine brand. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems that their machines have caused them.
Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded Best Buys when their machines do well enough in our tests, and the brand provides a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.
You can see how the major brands stack up in our guide to the best washing machine brands.