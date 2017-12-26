Which? symbols, logos and ratings

Best Buy

Our coveted Best Buy logo is awarded only to the very best products in any given category. We award it to products and services which have satisfied or exceeded specific criteria based on the results of rigorous comparative tests and analysis carried out by Which? experts.

Our Best Buy recommendation is 100% independent - no company can nominate its own products or services for a Best Buy award. And because we do not accept advertising you can be confident that the only thing that influences our recommendations is our rigorous test and assessment criteria.

Every product or service that we test or assess is given an overall percentage score. How highly a product or service has to score in order to earn the Best Buy logo varies between different categories, but is typically around 70%. This 70% cut off tends to apply to the top 20% performing products within a category. Products that we know to have poor reliability, based on our surveys, are not awarded a Best Buy - even if they perform well in our tests.