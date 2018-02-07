Top three best home Bluetooth speakers for 2018

How to buy the best home Bluetooth speaker

If you've come to the conclusion that you don't need a battery-powered speaker that's portable, or a multi-room system sending music throughout your home, you need to look for a home Bluetooth speaker that's a doddle to use.

Bluetooth connectivity should be simple, either with one-button pairing or, for even easier set-up, look for a speaker that uses near-field communication (NFC). If your phone is compatible, as most smartphones are, you only need to hold it up to your speaker to connect with it.

Bear in mind that you'll need to keep your connected device, whether that's a laptop, MP3 player or your phone, close to the speaker or the music will cut out, but you won't be dependant on your wi-fi signal. You may also need to disconnect your phone to take calls. Some Bluetooth speakers have built-in microphones for calls, but these tend to be portable models.

If you like to tinker with your speaker, look for one that lets you equalise the sound by adding more bass or treble. This is a welcome addition to any speaker, but equalisation won't save it from mediocrity. If it sounds average, or worse, it always will no matter how many different audio configurations you try.

Some speakers aren't easily put into either the portable or home Bluetooth camp. Some bulky speakers have batteries, which means they're technically portable, but the weight will give you sore shoulders if you sling one in your backpack. These heavier speakers may not be good for outdoors, but you could carry them from room to room, which would be useful if you're doing a bit of spring cleaning and you want to keep your music playing in the same room as you.