Top six best multi-room speakers for 2018
By Ben Stockton
With stiff competition among manufacturers and soaring prices, it's harder than ever to decide which multi-room speakers to buy. See which systems we recommend.
Multi-room music was once the preserve of only the most dedicated audiophiles. But with the introduction of wi-fi-connected speakers, it has been delivered to the masses.
Now, some of the most well-known audio brands, including Samsung, Sony, Sonos and Bose, are battling it out for your investment. And when buying multi-room audio, an investment is exactly what it is. With prices stretching into hundreds of pounds for a single speaker, committing to the wrong range is an expensive mistake.
Average scores across the ranges of multi-room speakers vary by a staggering 30%.
For this reason, we put multi-room speakers through their paces in the lab so you can be confident you're choosing the right ones. We've picked out the best speakers and the worst, so you can separate the tuneful from the tone deaf. Average scores across the ranges of multi-room speakers vary by a staggering 30% - a remarkable difference when considering the hefty price tags.
Top six multi-room speakers
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
With a striking design and marvellous sound, this speaker is one of the best we’ve ever tested. We often talk about room-filling sound when we review speakers, but at higher volumes, you could describe this one as house filling. The excellent speaker is complemented by a wonderful app that means it’s a breeze to connect and get everything set up.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
The subtle design of this speaker isn’t in keeping with this brand’s usual eye-catching style, but the sound quality will ensure this speaker stands out. We were wowed by the crisp, detailed and well-balanced sound that will ensure all eyes are on this speaker when the music is playing. The app controlling everything is just as good, though it’s missing some features that rival speakers enjoy, such as bass, mid-range and treble adjustments.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
It’s not as striking to look at as its rivals, but it’s more than a match for speakers twice its price when it comes to sound quality. Small size doesn’t necessarily mean small sound, and this speaker is proof of that. Music is crystal clear even at high volumes, and the well-balanced audio means bass never overpowers the top end or vocals. It’s not short on features either. As well as giving you control over the music in each room, the speakers can be connected wirelessly to sound bars to give you a surround-sound setup.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
Every speaker in this range excelled in our tests. Regardless of the size, each model impressed us with its sound quality and how evenly it dispersed sound around the room. The app for controlling the speakers is easy to set up and to use, and each model in the range has the added benefit of being able to connect with certain Blu-ray players and TVs to give an audio boost to your favourite shows and films.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
With a super-easy setup and one of the best control apps around, this speaker is a leading light among multi-room options. As clever as this speaker is, it’s sound quality that matters most and we weren’t disappointed. The soundscape is rich and powerful, but subtle enough that you can still pick out individual instruments and melodies. You can adjust the sound too, with the equaliser built into the app.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
This small wireless speaker is the perfect marriage of price, looks and great multi-room sound. The smallest in a multi-room range of speakers that can all pair to each other, it may not be able to achieve the loud volumes of its bigger brothers, but it has good clarity, and a nice balance between bass and treble, and can comfortably spread sound throughout a room. It is straightforward to set up, and has a humidity-resistant case; you can also buy a battery pack for it, which would make it great for use in the bathroom, or a greenhouse in the garden. It also has an ethernet port meaning you can connect to it to the internet wirelessly or via a cable.
Three multi-room speakers to avoid
Multi-room speakers don't just have to sound good, they need intuitive apps that are easy to use and a smooth setup that won't have you tearing your hair out.
Many multi-room speaker systems fall at the first hurdle. The convenience of having an app to control your music in different rooms will never compensate for poor sound. Even if music sounds blissful, there are a few more boxes multi-room speakers must check before we can recommend them.
The beauty of multi-room systems isn't only being able play music wirelessly throughout your home, it's also being able to choose where the music comes from, whether that's streaming services, the radio or networked hard drives.
There are a wealth of streaming options, with Spotify being the most popular, but some of the speakers we've tested aren't compatible with it. So if you have a Spotify subscription and mainly access music this way, the expensive speaker you've just bought could turn out to be a useless piece of plastic.
We've found multi-room speakers that are the whole package, with excellent sound and tons of easy-to-use features. Then there are the ones in the table below that have a hard time getting anything right.
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
This extremely poor wireless speaker is once again proof that you can’t rely on a big brand name to ensure you get a quality product. Bass is non-existent, the sound is unpleasantly thin and brash, and the speaker avoids getting Don’t Buy status by the narrowest of margins. Sound also disperses poorly around the room, so it isn’t really suitable for use at home. And without a strap or carry case, plus with a disappointing seven-hour battery life, it isn’t really suitable for portable use either. Buy this and it is destined for the rubbish bin, or slowly gathering dust in the corner.
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
It’s easy to connect your phone up to this speaker, but unfortunately that’s the end of our praise for it. The audio is bass-heavy and out of sync with the rest of the music, and the app controlling the speaker is nowhere near as accomplished as its rivals’.
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- App ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Claimed speaker output:
- Wi-fi:
- 3.5mm line input:
This speaker has the dubious honour of being the only Don’t Buy multi-room speaker (though there are several that come within a whisker). Why is it so bad? The sound quality is dire, with far too much bass, and it distorts at high volumes, which is unforgiveable.
How to buy the best multi-room speaker
Multi-room speakers have more features than your average model and, as a result, there's more to consider when you're buying one.
You can connect to some models with Bluetooth, but more often than not you'll be using an app on your phone to control your music through wi-fi. The best speakers have intuitive apps, and using them will be second nature in no time, even if you're not too smartphone savvy.
These apps are almost always available on iOS and Android phones, but if you're on Windows phone your choice of speakers will be limited. Some speakers, such as the Sonos range, also have a desktop app.
Since the speakers use wi-fi to communicate, you'll need to have a strong enough connection wherever you want to put them. If you struggle to get a signal in the far-flung reaches of your home, your expensive new speaker is likely to have the same problem.
The last thing you want is to set up your speaker only to discover that your chosen music service isn't compatible. You can still use the music stored on your phone or an internet-connected hard drive, but not having access to the millions of songs you pay a monthly fee for would severely hamper your enjoyment of your new speaker. Make sure the speaker supports your service, whether that's Tidal, Spotify, Prime Music or Apple Music, to avoid disappointment.