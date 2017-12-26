Bose wireless and Bluetooth speakers rated

Bose has long been a name synonymous with quality audio. Whether it’s home sound systems or portable speakers, a model adorned with those four letters is enough for many to part with their cash. It may come as somewhat of a surprise, then, that as well as performing very well in our testing, Bose has also produced a few poorly-rated speakers.

For some, branding a Bose as a Don’t Buy would be blasphemous. But as we test every product independently to an unrivalled level of rigor, ignoring brand and price, you can be sure that our results truly reflect each speaker’s individual performance. Following the results of our most recent reliability survey, we've crunched the numbers to find the average test score for the Bose range, along with customer score and overall reliability rating.

