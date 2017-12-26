Which wireless and Bluetooth speaker brand?
Bose wireless and Bluetooth speakers rated
By Tom Morgan
Article 3 of 3
Does performance match expectation? Find out more about the ever-popular Bose wireless speakers and how they perform in our testing.
Bose has long been a name synonymous with quality audio. Whether it’s home sound systems or portable speakers, a model adorned with those four letters is enough for many to part with their cash. It may come as somewhat of a surprise, then, that as well as performing very well in our testing, Bose has also produced a few poorly-rated speakers.
For some, branding a Bose as a Don’t Buy would be blasphemous. But as we test every product independently to an unrivalled level of rigor, ignoring brand and price, you can be sure that our results truly reflect each speaker’s individual performance. Following the results of our most recent reliability survey, we've crunched the numbers to find the average test score for the Bose range, along with customer score and overall reliability rating.
|Should I buy a Bose wireless and Bluetooth speaker?
How much do Bose wireless and Bluetooth speakers cost?
Bose’s portable models tend to be priced between £100 and £250. Lesser-known brands, such as JBL and KitSound, offer cheaper models (often sub £100) but you pay for Bose’s exceptional build quality and its worldwide reputation.
Its home sound systems are pricier, starting around £150 and stretching up to the £400 mark for the biggest models. But prices don’t differ vastly from other brands in this market. Take the SoundTouch range, for instance. Its immediate competitors, the Sonos Play speakers, are similarly priced across all models in the range.
Choosing the best Bose wireless and Bluetooth speaker
When it comes to picking the perfect speaker for you, think about how you plan to use it. If you’re looking for something to take on holiday, listen to while gardening or put in the picnic hamper, you'll want a speaker that's light, portable and has a good battery life. Bose has plenty to offer when it comes to compact audio – the SoundLink Color II and SoundLink Mini to name a couple.
Like many big audio brands, Bose has jumped on the multi-room bandwagon with its SoundTouch range. Even if you’re currently looking for just a single wireless speaker for use at home, you may want to consider buying one that is multi-room capable so the option is there should you wish to upscale later.