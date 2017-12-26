Top five wireless and Bluetooth speaker brands

Which? has put hundreds of speakers to the test inside our independent lab over the years. Unlike many other reviewers, we check sound quality across a number of genres - from classical and jazz to pop and rock - to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music. Each speaker is also tested for ease of use, advanced features and connectivity options.

In our wireless and Blueooth speaker brand guide, we reveal unique information on what we've learnt about each of the biggest speaker brands, covering big names including Bose, Sony, JBL and Sonos. We'll tell you which ones you can trust to be reliable - and which ones you should avoid at all costs.

