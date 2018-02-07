Which wireless and Bluetooth speaker brand?
Top five wireless and Bluetooth speaker brands for 2018
By Tom Morgan
Article 2 of 3
The best wireless and Bluetooth speakers are easy to use, durable and sound fantastic. These are the brands you can trust.
Which? has put hundreds of speakers to the test inside our independent lab over the years. Unlike many other reviewers, we check sound quality across a number of genres - from classical and jazz to pop and rock - to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music. Each speaker is also tested for ease of use, advanced features and connectivity options.
In our wireless and Blueooth speaker brand guide, we reveal unique information on what we've learnt about each of the biggest speaker brands, covering big names including Bose, Sony, JBL and Sonos. We'll tell you which ones you can trust to be reliable - and which ones you should avoid at all costs.
|59%
|88%
|This brand's speaker range might be on your radar if you're heading off on holiday and looking for a portable speaker to tuck into your backpack. Its products are easy to use and built to survive outside, and its highest-scoring speaker is a solid Best Buy. Our survey shows that owners are generally very impressed with their purchase.
|62%
|88%
|This premium audio brand offers a bit of everything, from small portable Bluetooth speakers to large multi-room speaker systems. Generally its speakers sound as good as they look and the brand currently has two Best Buys.
|66%
|*****
|87%
|If a multi-room speaker system is what you're looking for, this brand has something to offer. Its speakers come in a range of shapes and sizes, costing between £150 and £350, and its best speaker is among the top-scoring models we've tested. The brand has managed to score well when it comes to customer score in our latest survey, too.
|57%
|81%
|A mainstay of the audio world, this brand has proven to be ultra-reliable when it comes to speakers and one of its most-recent portable models is a Best Buy.
|65%
|79%
|This brand will be a familiar name to fans of affordable hi-fi, and it generally performs well in our test lab. Its range covers both high-end speakers over £250 and budget-priced alternatives under £100. Two of the five models we've tested are proven Best Buys.
|61%
|77%
|Specialising in portable Bluetooth speakers, two of the 10 models from this brand that we have on test are Best Buys. Some of the models we've had a listen to also boast a waterproof design, which makes them a good fit if you're using them outside or by a pool.
|50%
|74%
|Historically, speakers from this brand haven't excelled in our lab tests. At the time of writing, we're yet to award a wireless and Bluetooth speaker from this brand a Best Buy sticker. Even so, it could still be worth considering if you don't want to spend big - the cheapest product from the company right now is just £15.
|86%
|73%
|Wireless and Bluetooth speakers from this company perform brilliantly in our test lab, with the brand achieving an impressive average test score of 86%. Buyers on a budget might want to look elsewhere, though, consider the cheapest speaker on test is around £150.
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 1,709 wireless and Bluetooth speaker owners. Data correct at August 2017.
Choosing the best brand of wireless and Bluetooth speaker
Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite tech brands. We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of an annual survey.
This year, the two most reliable wireless and Bluetooth speaker brands have a customer score of 88%, compared to 79% for the least reliable brand. On top of that, our test results prove that you don't always need to spend big to land yourself a Best Buy device.
If you're looking for a budget-priced speaker that's small enough to take abroad, you might want to take a look at our guide on the best portable Bluetooth speakers under £100. Every speaker we test is placed in front of our panel of audio experts, who test sound quality across a range of popular genres.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
Every year we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from how happy they are to recommend them and how satisfied they are with a brand (customer score), to how reliable the products are once they're home (reliability rating).
Once we've gathered all of this handy information from respondents, we use these figures to calculate a percentage score, which means we can directly compare big-name audio brands. This year, more than 1,700 Which? members have had their say, and two wireless speaker brands in particular have stood out when it comes to customer score.