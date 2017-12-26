Find out what's involved in getting a stove installed in your home, with tips and insider knowledge from experts and wood burning stove owners.

Thinking of getting a wood burning stove? We’ve spoken to installers, industry bodies, manufacturers and stove owners to find out exactly what you need to know about buying and installing a stove.

Here you will find out what an installation will involve and how it will affect your home on the day of installation and afterwards. Plus what to expect from an installer.

Our guide and handy checklist will help you be assured that you’re getting a safe installation that won’t cost you more money in the long run.

You can also watch our video of a typical stove installation to see what's involved, and hear from stove owners about what they wish they had known before they bought a stove and had it installed.

Access to this page will also unlock our stove buying page, with insider tips from stove owners on what features are worth looking out for, and our stoves costs page, which includes a stove costs tool to help you work out whether a stove will save you money.

Which? members can log in to read our advice below.

Not yet a member? You can sign up with a £1 trial subscription to Which?. You will also get access to our expert stove buying advice, which includes insider tips from stove owners, plus our information on stove costs - this includes a costs tool to help you work out whether a stove will save you money on energy.