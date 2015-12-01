Governance Overview

Which? is the trading and brand name for the Which? Group, wholly owned by the Consumers’ Association.

Everything Which? does has one overriding purpose: to make consumers more powerful. As the Which? Group operates as a social enterprise, our charitable purposes and commercial activities are intertwined.

The Council of the Consumers’ Association is the ultimate governing body of our charity, the Consumers’ Association and the Which? Group as a whole. While the Council has oversight over the group, each company within is also closely managed by its own board. The Which? Limited Board oversees and sets the strategy for our commercial activities. The Which? Financial Services Board oversees our financial services businesses, including Which? Mortgage Advisers.

As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency around our governance, we have published our Directors' Conflicts of Interests policy, which explains the approach our organisation takes to identifying, preventing and recording any conflicts of interest between Council members (and directors of other group companies) and their outside interests.

More information on our governance, and our conflicts of interest policy is available below.