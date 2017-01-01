If your relative would like to remain living at home, but needs help to do so, arranging home help or home care (also known as ‘domiciliary care’) might be the answer. Find out about the options for financing care for older people who wish to live independently, including local authority funding, self-funding and equity release.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.