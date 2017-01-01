For carers
Arranging a funeral
Bereavement affects people in many ways. Some are overcome with emotion, while others find comfort in having things to do, such as arrange the funeral. This guide takes you through the process.
In this guide
-
First decisions when arranging a funeralChoosing a funeral director, deciding on cremation or burial, finding out what funeral paperwork and the costs of the funeral: we lead you through all the details.
-
Choosing a funeral directorOn this page we tell you what a funeral director does as well as giving you advice on choosing a funeral director who is right for you at this emotional time.
-
Planning a cremationUnderstand the cremation process before, during and after the ceremony, including scattering the ashes.
-
Planning a burialFind out what happens at a burial and the options for burial in a churchyard, cemetery, green burial ground or on private land.
-
Planning a funeral serviceFuneral plans are very personal and there is a lot to think about. We explore the main decisions and also look at humanist funerals.
-
Funeral paperworkFind out what funeral forms you need for a cremation or burial in addition to a death certificate.
-
Funeral costsFind out what funeral directors' fees are made up of together with the costs of a cremation, burial and church service.
-
Arranging for a memorialHere we explain about the options for memorials at a crematorium and memorial graves to help you with these important decisions.
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
We have put together a list of websites that you might find useful when arranging a funeral.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites