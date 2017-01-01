Your relative's needs
Challenging local authority and NHS assessments
If you or your relative are unhappy with a decision made by the local authority or NHS relating to their care needs, you may decide to challenge the decision. We explain how to challenge a local authority needs assessment or financial assessment, or an NHS decision that is affecting your relative.
Challenging a local authority decisionYou or your relative may disagree with a social care assessment or the way it was conducted. We show how to challenge it and give information on contacting the national ombudsman.
How to complain about an NHS assessmentIf a full assessment of continuing healthcare is refused, or if you disagree with its outcome, complain to the Clinical Commissioning Group and then the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.
Colin56, NottinghamshireWhen Colin’s 83-year-old father became very ill, he was refused funding to go into a care home. Colin won an appeal against the assessment.Read Colin's story
Peter70, West LondonPete is dissatisfied with how his complaints about the way his mother’s care was funded were handled.Read Peter's story