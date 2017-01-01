Everyone has a right to expect certain standards of care, and a right to complain if things aren’t right. Find out how to spot unsatisfactory care, raise your concern and make a complaint armed with knowledge about the standards of care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.