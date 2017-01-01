Which? Reviews app FAQs

How do I get started with using the app?

The app is now available for both iOS and Android. If you own an iPhone download and install the app from the Apple store, here, or, for Android devices, at the Google Play store. The app is available for iOS 8.1+ and Android 4.1+.

Open the app and log in using your Which? member login details (your username/email and password). From there, you can browse through the product categories or use the search function to look for specific products or features.

Why can't I log in?

If you cannot remember your login details or they are not being recognised please try reset your password by selecting the ‘Can’t log in’ link. Alternatively contact our member services team who will be able to help.

Is there a cost to download the app?

No - the app is free to download, but a Which? membership is required to access the content in the app.

Which product reviews can I access?

Over 8,000 of our individual product reviews in the technology, cars, home & garden and baby & child categories are available on and offline.

Why can’t I find some products in the app that are on the website?

Advice and Best Buys articles present in our Reviews website aren’t currently available within the app but are coming soon.

As we review new products they automatically get added to the app; it checks for updates each time you open it - a connection to the internet is needed for this to happen.

How do I get access to the full app?

To get full access to the app, you need to have a Which? subscription. You can sign up on Which.co.uk or call us on 01992 822823.

What is the shortlist?

The shortlist lets you save products that you’re interested in so that you can find them again easily for quick reference, and remove them later if you’re no longer interested in them (eg after buying one of them).

How do I add or remove products from my shortlist?

Products in the shortlist have a star next to them that you can tap to toggle the product between being shortlisted (added to shortlist) or not (removed from shortlist). The shortlist star that appears onscreen when looking at a product review behaves in the same way.

Is my shortlist of products available on Which.co.uk?

Not right now - we’re working on this.

Can I compare products?

Yes, we have added a feature to allow you to select a number of products to compare in a grid format for our iOS App. This will be rolled out for Android shortly after.

You can access this by selecting the A|B button from within a Product List or from your Shortlist, by selecting Compare at top of each category.

You can add/remove items to your shortlist from the Comparison grid by selecting the star icon, or read the full review by selecting the product in the grid then tapping the product information at the top of the dialogue.

Can I remove items from my compare grid?

Yes, select the product you want to remove which will open up a dialogue. From there select the ‘Remove from Comparison’ option.

Note, once you have exited the Comparison grid you will need to reselect items to return to the table, the information isn’t saved.

Is the Reviews app available for tablet?

The reviews app has been developed specifically for smart phones however a tablet version is something we are considering. If you want to access Which? reviews on your tablet you can do so using your tablet browser.

Other questions

If you have any further questions or feedback about the Which? Reviews app, please use the Feedback feature within the app, which you can find within the menu that appears when you tap the icon at the top left of the home (red) screen within the app.