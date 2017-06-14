Graduate bank accounts

Find out which graduate bank accounts offer the most generous interest-free overdrafts.

Switch banks when you graduate

It’s important to remember that you don't have to stick with the same bank when you graduate. Even with debts, students are an attractive long-term prospect due to their heavily increased earning potential.

Depending on your bank, you'll be able to retain an interest-free overdraft for at least a year after graduating.

Six of the accounts in our table (below) allow you to keep your interest-free overdraft for up to three years after you graduate, reducing it in tiered stages. This could prove valuable if you decide to go travelling or are unable to find work right away.

Picking the best graduate account

Our table shows the graduate accounts available ranked in order of the maximum free overdraft they allow.

Provider Max free overdraft year one Max free overdraft year three Additional authorised overdraft rate Access Customer score Customer score help Barclays

£3,000 £1,000 0.00% Branch

Internet

Telephone 58% Bank of Ireland

£3,000 n/a 0.00% Branch

Internet

Telephone n/a Bank of Scotland

£3,000 £1,000 16.77% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 63% Lloyds Bank

£3,000 £1,000 16.77% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 59% TSB

£3,000 £1,000 16.77% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 71% NatWest

£2,000 n/a 17.81% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 57% Royal Bank of Scotland

£2,000 n/a 9.90% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 54% Santander

£2,000 £2,000 0.00% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 62% HSBC

£1,500 n/a 19.90% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 56% Ulster Bank

£1,500 n/a n/a Branch

Internet

Telephone n/a First Trust Bank

£1,000 £1,000 0.00% Branch

Internet

Telephone n/a

Customer score

Which? customer score based on customer satisfaction and likelihood of recommending company to friend/family member. Customer scores are based on a survey of an online panel of respondents from the general public, who were invited to take part in the bank account customer satisfaction survey - during September 2016. The final sample size was 4,918.

Which? customer score based on customer satisfaction and likelihood of recommending company to friend/family member. Customer scores are based on a survey of an online panel of respondents from the general public, who were invited to take part in the bank account customer satisfaction survey - during September 2016. The final sample size was 4,918.

Graduate loans

Banks offer these for three to five years. They are usually for between £5,000 and £15,000, and you repay them at an interest rate of between 7.9% and 11.9%. This works out as being less expensive than exceeding your overdraft limit but is not fantastically cheap. Some careers, such as the law, qualify for longer loans.

Barclays, the Co-operative Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland offer career development loans, where interest is paid by the government during the period of study.

