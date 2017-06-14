Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Chiara Cavaglieri

Compare student accounts to see which banks offer the largest interest-free overdrafts. 

The biggest interest-free overdrafts

If your outgoings are liable to exceed your income while at university, it's well worth going for the biggest interest-free overdraft possible. The cost of rent, food, books and leisure means the ability to call on extra cash without paying interest can be hugely valuable.

We compared 14 undergraduate accounts – all offer a free overdraft, though we found big variations in the size of the overdrafts each bank offered. 

Our table shows student accounts ranked in order of the maximum free overdraft they allow.

Table notes:
Correct at September 2016
a Depends on your credit scoring
b Calculated as 3% above Bank of England base rate

Customer score
Which? customer score based on customer satisfaction and likelihood of recommending company to friend/family member. Customer scores are based on a survey of an online panel of respondents from the general public, who were invited to take part in the bank account customer satisfaction survey - during September 2016. The final sample size was 4,918.
Student account charges and fees

If you exceed your free limit, the bank will normally charge interest and/or fees. You'll pay much less (usually up to 9.9%) if you contact the bank and formally arrange for the limit to be increased rather than go over it without telling them. Some banks may allow an extension to your free limit.

If you go over your student overdraft limit without authorisation, interest can rise to almost 30%. Some banks also charge penalty fees – see the table for full details of extra charges.

  • Last updated: September 2016
  • Updated by: Chiara Cavaglieri
