Best student bank accounts

Compare student accounts to see which banks offer the largest interest-free overdrafts.

The biggest interest-free overdrafts

If your outgoings are liable to exceed your income while at university, it's well worth going for the biggest interest-free overdraft possible. The cost of rent, food, books and leisure means the ability to call on extra cash without paying interest can be hugely valuable.

We compared 14 undergraduate accounts – all offer a free overdraft, though we found big variations in the size of the overdrafts each bank offered.

Our table shows student accounts ranked in order of the maximum free overdraft they allow.

Provider Max free overdraft year onea Max free overdraft year threea Additional authorised overdraft rate Access Customer score Customer score help Halifax

£3,000 £3,000 7.20% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 64% HSBC

£3,000 £3,000 0.00% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 56% Barclays

£1,500 £3,000 0.00% Branch

Internet

Telephone 58% Nationwide

£1,000 £3,000 0.00% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 75% NatWest

£2,000 £2,000 n/a Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 57% Royal Bank of Scotland

£2,000 £2,000 n/a Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 54% First Trust Bank

£1,850 £1,850 0.00% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone n/a Bank of Ireland

£1,500 £1,500 0.00% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone n/a Bank of Scotland

£1,500 £1,500 8.21% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 63% Lloyds Bank

£1,500 £1,500 8.21% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 59% TSB

£1,500 £1,500 8.21% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 71% Santander

£1,500 £1,500 n/a Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 62% The Co-operative Bank

£1,400 £2,000 9.90% Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 69% Ulster Bank

£1,000 £1,000 Negotiableb Branch

Internet

Telephone n/a Table notes:

Correct at September 2016

a Depends on your credit scoring

b Calculated as 3% above Bank of England base rate



Customer score

Which? customer score based on customer satisfaction and likelihood of recommending company to friend/family member. Customer scores are based on a survey of an online panel of respondents from the general public, who were invited to take part in the bank account customer satisfaction survey - during September 2016. The final sample size was 4,918.

Student account charges and fees

If you exceed your free limit, the bank will normally charge interest and/or fees. You'll pay much less (usually up to 9.9%) if you contact the bank and formally arrange for the limit to be increased rather than go over it without telling them. Some banks may allow an extension to your free limit.

If you go over your student overdraft limit without authorisation, interest can rise to almost 30%. Some banks also charge penalty fees – see the table for full details of extra charges.

