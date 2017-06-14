Funeral plans reviewed

Compare the cost of basic, standard and comprehensive funeral plans from providers that are members of the Funeral Planning Authority.

The table below only includes funeral plan providers that are members of the Funeral Planning Authority and not every provider in the market (bespoke plans are also excluded).

None of the plans provide headstones, memorials or burial plots, though some will make a provision for these and other customisations at an extra cost. Age UK, Dignity, The Co-operative Funeralcare and Perfect Choice have a network of funeral directors to choose from, while the remaining providers let you choose an independent funeral director that will accept the plan.

All providers in this table offer: a hearse; care of the body; guidance on registration and certification of death; arrangement and supervision of the funeral by the funeral director and confidential advice. It should be noted that the quality of coffin will range from a simple one with a basic plan, to a more expensive coffin with a comprehensive plan. All the plans, except from the The Co-operative Funeralcare, allow you to change arrangements after purchasing the plan, although this may involve extra costs.



Full upfront costs – what you will pay if you opt for a single payment.

Cremation costs – the amount the provider pays towards cremation. A guaranteed payment means the provider will pay the entire sum.

Burial costs - the amount the provider pays towards burial. A guaranteed payment means the provider will pay the entire sum.

Cancellation fee – the amount you will have to pay if you decide you no longer want the policy.

Following limousines – whether the provider includes following limousines as part of the funeral procession.

Viewing the body – whether the provider includes and arranges a viewing of the body as part of the funeral.

Funeral procession – whether the provider includes a funeral procession as part of the plan.

Funeral plans Full upfront cost Cremation costs Burial costs Cancellation fee Removal of body (miles) Following limousines Viewing the body Funeral procession Basic funeral plans Age UK The Basic Plano £3,945 Guaranteed £1,200a £95 50 No Yesb Yesc Age UK The Ivy Plan £3,395 Guaranteed £1,200a £95 50 No Yesb Yesc Avalon Balmoral plan £3,595 £1,000d £1,000d £395 No mileage restrictione No No Yesc Dignity The Amber Plan £3,435 Guaranteed £1,200a £395 20 No No Yesc Family Funerals Trust Foundation £4,335f Guaranteed Guaranteed £100 20 Nog No Yesh Golden Leaves Simple Plan £3,420 £1,100a £1,100a £684 25i No No Yesc Perfect Choice The Simple Plan £3,555 £1,150a n/aj £160 25 No No Yesc The Co-operative Funeralcare Bronze £3,395 Guaranteed Guaranteed £250 50 No Yesb Yesh Standard funeral plans Age UK The Holly Plan £3,745 Guaranteed £1,200a £95 50 1 Yesb Yesc Avalon Highgrove plan £3,945 £1,000d £1,000d £395 No mileage restrictione 1 Yesb Yesk Dignity The Pearl Plan £3,785 Guaranteed £1,200a £395 20 1 Yesb Yesc Family Funerals Trust Coloured £5,050f Guaranteed Guaranteed £100 20 Nog Yesb Yesh Golden Charter 50+ Standard Plan £3,625 £940a £940a £249 15 No No Yesc Golden Charter 50+ Select Plan £3,995 £940a £940a £249 15 1 Yesb Yesc Golden Leaves Standard £3,800 £1,100a £1,100a £760 25 1 Yesb Yesc Perfect Choice The Traditional Plan £3,865 £1,150a n/aj £160 25 1 Yes Yesc The Co-operative Funeralcare Silver £3,750 Guaranteed Guaranteed £250 50 1 Yesm Yesh Comprehensive funeral plans Age UK The Rowan Plan £4,415 Guaranteed £1,200a £95 50 2 Yesm Yesn Avalon Windsor Way plan £4,195 £1,000d £1,000d £395 No mileage restrictione 2 Yesb Yesk Dignity The Diamond Plan £4,185 Guaranteed £1,200a £395 20 2 Yesm Yesh Family Funerals Trust Willow £5,400f Guaranteed Guaranteed £100 20 Nog Yesc Yesm Golden Charter 50+ Premier Plan £4,540 £940a £940a £249 15 2 Yesb Yesc Golden Leaves Premium Plan £4,120 £1,100a £1,100a £824 25 2 Yesb Yesc Perfect Choice The Complete Plan £4,230 £1,150a n/aj £160 25 2 Yes Yesc The Co-operative Funeralcare Gold £3,999 Guaranteed Guaranteed £250 50 1 Yesm Yes4 Table notes:

All information correct at February 2016. Plans from Family Funerals Trust can be found at both www.familyfuneralstrust.co.uk and www.lodgebros.co.uk a Contribution increases with RPI

b Business hours by agreed appointment

c From Funeral Director's to crematorium or burial site

d Contribution increases annually on 1st July in line with increases in CPI

e UK mainland

f Prices vary regionally. These prices include an arrangement for a cremation, and are based on an average of the prices in available areas.

g Limousines can be hired at a cost of £240 each

h Client flexibility to choose route from home/funeral home/church to crematorium/churchyard/graveyard/cemetery

i During business hours

j For plans that cover burials call provider for details 0800 055 6503

k Home/funeral home directly to crematorium or cemetery

l Does not include the purchase of a grave

m Any time by agreed appointment

n From home to service location, then onto a crematorium or burial site.

o A restricted choice of date and time for the funeral will be available. For more details visit funeralplan.ageuk.org.uk