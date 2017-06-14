Find out how home insurers have been rated for their claims handling, based on feedback from customers who have claimed.

The acid test of any home insurer is how it handles your claim. Which? has surveyed members about their experiences using a major home insurance provider, with their ratings are shown in the table below. The survey was carried out in November 2016.

We also rate providers on the quality of their policies and their approach to customer service in our best and worst home insurance rankings. Full info on each policy can be found on our home insurance brand pages.

Brands included in the survey include: LV, John Lewis, NFU Mutual, Aviva and Direct Line.

This review reveals which insurers came out best for cover and customer service, and which scored the worst. To access this review and thousands of others, sign up for a £1 trial. Or if you're already a member, log in to see our reviews.

Home insurance claims satisfaction Home insurer Customer service Speed of dealing with a claim Regular communication on claim progress Settlement value Overall satisfaction with claims 76% 89% 70% 85% 81% 82% 84% 74% 79% 77% 90% 88% 84% 85% 76% 87% 87% n/a n/a 76% 85% 78% 72% 89% 76% 81% 82% 71% 81% 75% 81% 80% 75% 79% 74% 79% 79% 75% 88% 74% 83% 85% 77% 84% 74% 80% 72% 64% 78% 71% 84% 67% 53% 72% 69% 77% 63% n/a n/a 68% 84% 70% 56% 71% 67% 67% 78% 58% 68% 66% 78% 75% 68% 84% 66% 73% 66% 71% 71% 66% 73% 69% 61% 69% 64% 75% 68% 74% 76% 63% 79% 71% 66% 64% 62% 70% 65% 60% 70% 62% 65% 71% 58% 68% 60% 78% 70% 74% 63% 60% 67% 62% 49% 62% 51% Table Notes:

Insurers must be rated by at least 30 respondents to be included in our table. Sample sizes in brackets show the number of respondents who gave an overall claims satisfaction rating - responses to some other questions were lower. Where 'n/a' is shown, sample sizes were too low to give a score.