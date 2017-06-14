Best personal finance software

Find out how we test personal finance software and discover which packages are the best at helping you manage your money.

Personal finance software can help you manage your bank accounts, credit cards and investments, as well as your income and expenditure, all in one place on your laptop or computer.

Video guide: What makes Best Buy personal finance software?

Watch our video to find out what to look out for when you're buying personal finance software.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content. Video transcript Personal finance software allows you to keep an eagle eye on your finances and make smarter financial decisions. But with so many packages available, it can be difficult to know which one to pick, that's where which? comes in.



We've put personal finance software packages through rigorous testing in lab conditions and assigned each a score based on the features that are most important to you.



The worst packages we tested provide an awkward user experience, take hours to setup and have customer support only via email, but our best buy personal finance software is highly intuitive allowing you to easily monitor your accounts, set financial goals and create custom reports all from within the same package. We measure how well each package monitors your accounts, tracks your investments and presents your financial data as well as how long it takes to get set up.



We also test how easy it is to navigate the program, input data and search for transactions as well as reviewing the level of email, telephone and online support you get.



Personal finance software - lab tests

We put five leading packages – AceMoney, BankTree, Home Accountz, Moneydance, and You Need A Budget (YNAB) – through comprehensive testing to help you find one that is easy to set up and easy to use.

Based on these lab tests, our reviews provide star ratings for 21 elements of the software.

You’ll find out which personal finance software packages are best for setting goals, generating clear financial reports and pulling in information from bank accounts, credit cards or investments. Our two Best Buys allow you to manage your financial incomings and outgoings with ease. We found the other three packages inflexible, unintuitive and difficult to learn, in comparison. One package scored a miserly 46%.

Best and worst personal finance software Test performance Overall rating Software Getting started Everyday use Support Mobile app Suitability for beginners Suitability for experts Test score 80% 75% 60% 51% 48% Table notes

Tests took place in Jan 2016. Test score ignores price and is made up of: ease of use 55%; getting started 15%; overall rating for beginners/experts 15%; support 10%; app score 5%.

Personal finance software - user tests

As well as the results of our lab tests, our reviews also include detailed comments from users of each personal finance software package.

We asked a dozen Which? members, who admitted they were struggling to track their finances, to monitor their spending for one month using our highest-rated software.

Throughout the month, we surveyed them about their experiences to see if the software helped them gain more control of their household budget.

Our reviews feature detailed comments from each of these case studies, as well as opinions from other more experienced users, so you can see which package is most suitable for you.