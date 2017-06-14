What is Help to Buy?

The Help to Buy scheme is designed to help people get on the property ladder or buy a new home without a large deposit.

Note: The Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme has now closed for applications.

The government's Help to Buy scheme has three main parts: Help to Buy equity loans, London Help to Buy and Help to Buy Isas.

In this guide, we give an overview of how each part of the Help to Buy scheme works. For more detailed information, you can visit our dedicated pages on each part of the Help to Buy scheme.

Help to Buy scheme: do I qualify?

To be eligible for Help to Buy, you must:

have a deposit of at least 5%

be looking to buy a home worth £600,000 or less (different limits apply for Help to Buy Isas)

be purchasing a property you intend to live in most of the time (ie not a property you intend to let out or use as a second home).

Help to Buy equity loan

Help to Buy equity loans are among the most popular routes into home ownership and are only available to people who want to buy a new-build property.

Help to Buy equity loans work like this:

You put down a deposit of at least 5%.

The government lends you up to 20% of the property's value as an equity loan.

You take out a mortgage on the rest of the property's value (so, if your deposit was 5% and your equity loan was 20%, you'd then take out a 75% mortgage).

London Help to Buy

This works in the same way as Help to Buy equity loans, but buyers in London can borrow 40% of the property price from the government rather than 20%.

Help to Buy Isa

Help to Buy Isas are a type of tax-free savings account aimed specifically at people saving to buy their first home.

For every £200 contributed, the government will add an extra £50 towards buying your first home, up to a maximum of £3,000. This is paid to your solicitor when you're ready to move.

You can use Help to Buy Isa savings to purchase a home worth up to £250,000, or £450,000 if you're buying in London.

Forces Help to Buy

If you're serving in the armed forces, Forces Help to Buy is a special part of the Help to Buy scheme that could help you to buy a property.

Through the scheme, people in the services can borrow up to 50% of their salary interest-free to use for a deposit and other buying costs, such as legal fees.

The maximum loan you can get is £25,000, which you'd repay over 10 years.

To be eligible you must:

have completed a minimum length of service

have more than six months left to serve when you apply

meet certain medical categories.

To apply, you will need to go through the Joint Personnel Administration system. Talk to your chain of command or personnel agency for more information.

Forces Help to Buy is scheduled to run until 2018.