Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Planning your retirement saving at different ages

By Paul Davies

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Planning your retirement saving at different ages

Use our interactive guide to help you make intelligent retirement-planning decisions from an early age.

The pension changes mean that we’ll be increasingly in charge of our pensions, both while we’re building up our retirement pot and when we start to draw an income. It’s therefore more important than ever to plan our retirement saving from an early age.

Our interactive guide will help you to make the important decisions at the right age and outline what you need to do.

Planning your retirement

Use this interactive guide to help you to make the important decisions at the right age and outline what you need to do.

What you need to know

What you need to do

Who can help you do it

What you need to know

What you need to do

Who can help you do it

What you need to know

What you need to do

Who can help you do it

What you need to know

What you need to do

Who can help you do it

What you need to know

What you need to do

Who can help you do it

  • Last updated: December 2016 
  • Updated by: Paul Davies
SHARE THIS PAGE

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017