Planning your retirement saving at different ages
By Paul Davies
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Planning your retirement saving at different ages
Use our interactive guide to help you make intelligent retirement-planning decisions from an early age.
The pension changes mean that we’ll be increasingly in charge of our pensions, both while we’re building up our retirement pot and when we start to draw an income. It’s therefore more important than ever to plan our retirement saving from an early age.
Our interactive guide will help you to make the important decisions at the right age and outline what you need to do.
Planning your retirement
Use this interactive guide to help you to make the important decisions at the right age and outline what you need to do.
What you need to know
- Earlier you start, the more pension you get
- Auto enrolment (AE) will affect you
- Opting out of AE is short-sighted
What you need to do
Who can help you do it
- Which.co.uk
- Money Advice Service
- Your employer
- Which? Money Helpline
What you need to know
- Having a baby won't affect your National Insurance contributions
- Starting to build up your pension pot requires your attention
- Any saving is worthwhile
What you need to do
- Put away as much as possible
- Keep pension going despite other priorities (eg wedding, home, children)
- Opt for high growth
- Join company scheme if you haven't already
Who can help you do it
- Which.co.uk
- Money Advice Service
- Your company pension adviser
- Which? Money Helpline
What you need to know
- Stay in your final salary pension
- About 20 years until retirement
- Paying off your mortgage makes sense
What you need to do
- Assess the size of your pot and find out how the money is invested
- Consider partner's provision
- Think about increasing contributions (make the most of pay rises and bonuses)
- Consider opening a SIPP
Who can help you do it
- Which.co.uk
- Your company pension adviser
- Financial adviser
- Which? Money Helpline
What you need to know
What you need to do
- Think when you might want to retire
- Get a State Pension forecast
- Increase contributions if your earnings will allow
- Consider need to support grown up children
Who can help you do it
What you need to know
- State pension age is increasing
- You don't have to arrange an annuity now
- You pay tax on the state pension
What you need to do
- Make sure all your debts paid off
- Consider working on?
- Top up your state pension
- Consider all pension options
Who can help you do it
- Last updated: December 2016
- Updated by: Paul Davies