Video transcript

Many people find themselves needing access to more cash in retirement. But, if you don't have enough savings, could you use the value of your home to boost your finances? Equity release is a way of extracting cash out of your property by effectively taking out a loan secured on your home. It's only available to people aged over 55, and paid back when your property is sold.



There are two types of equity release, a home reversion scheme or a lifetime mortgage. With a home reversion scheme, an Equity release company buys a fixed share of your property from you, say 20%, and then waits for the value of that share to increase. However, because it won't get its hands on anything until the property is sold, the amount the company actually offers to you will be well below the shares actual value.



A 20% advance could mean surrendering 70% of your properties value. Far more common are lifetime mortgages. With these the loan comes with a fixed interest rate, and unlike conventional repayment mortgages you don't pay it off in regular instalments. Instead, your debt is rolled up, which means the interest is calculated on an ever increasing total, and only repay it when the property is sold.



Life time mortgage lenders guarantee you against what is known as negative equity. So, you'll never owe more than the value of your house. Some will let you to pay off a bit of interest as you go. But, if you keep the loan until you die, a large chunk of the sale proceeds could get snapped up, and there won't be much to pass on to your family.



A rolled up loan of £65, 000 at a rate of 6.4%, would become debt of almost £137,000 over 12 years. And remember, once you've got a Lifetime Mortgage, it's very costly to change your mind or switch to other deals. Some lenders charge penalties of up to 25% if you repay early. Equity release can be right with some people, but it's a very expensive way to get your hands on some cash, is absolutely crucial that you take independent financial advice if you are considering it. The which money help line has a team of qualified experts that can help answer your questions on equity release.



