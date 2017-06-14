Child tax credits

Calculate how much child tax credit you are entitled to receive in the 2017-18 tax year.

You can claim child tax credits if you are responsible for at least one child or young person. You don't have to be working to claim. Child tax credits will be paid for:

a child until 1 September following their 16th birthday

a young person aged from 16 but under 20 in full-time education up to and including 'A' levels, NVQ level 3 or Scottish Highers, or who is in approved unwaged training

a young person aged 16 or 17 who has left full-time non-advanced education or training but who doesn't have a job or a training place and has registered with the Careers Service or Connexions Service, is not claiming income support, incapacity benefit, employment support allowance or tax credits in his or her own right and is not in full-time work of 24 hours or more a week.

Child tax credits: how much will you get?

Tax credits are made up of a number of different 'elements' or payments. You may be eligible for just one element or for a few different elements, depending on your family circumstances.

When you put in your tax credits claim, the tax credit office will first work out the maximum amount of tax credits you are eligible for, based on your family circumstances, and then whether any amount of your tax credits award needs to be reduced because of your income. The higher your income, the fewer tax credits you are likely to get.

Tax Credits are due to be replaced by Universal Credit. Transitional arrangements will apply. Full details have yet to be announced.

Elements of child tax credits

Below are the different child tax credit elements and how much each element is worth in 2017-18:

Child tax credit Child Tax Credit elements Maximum amount paid for 2017 - 18 Family element – the basic element for families responsible for one or more children £545 Child element - one for each child or young person you are responsible for £2,780 Disability element - one for each child you are responsible for if you are receiving disability living allowance for the child, or the child is registered blind or has been taken off the blind register in the 28 weeks before the date of claim £3,175 Severe disability element - one for each child you are responsible for if you receive the Highest Rate Care Component of Disability Living Allowance for the child £1,290

Child tax credits: What you might get?

The income threshold for receiving the maximum amount of working tax credit for your circumstances is £16,105. For every £1 of income over this threshold you earn per year, the amount of tax credits paid decreases by 41p.

Children born before 6 April 2017

The table below shows how much child tax credit you might receive for the tax year 2017-18 if you cannot get working tax credit. The table assumes your children born before 6 April 2017.

Child tax credit 2017-18 Household income One Child Two Children Three Children Less than £5,000 £3,325 £6,105 £8,885 £5,000 £3,325 £6,105 £8,885 £8,000 £3,325 £6,105 £8,885 £10,000 £3,325 £6,105 £8,885 £15,000 £3,325 £6,105 £8,885 £20,000 £1,725 £4,510 £7,290 £25,000 £0 £2,450 £5,240 £30,000 £0 £410 £3,190 £35,000 £0 £0 £1,140 £40,000 £0 £0 £0 £45,000 £0 £0 £0 £50,000 £0 £0 £0 £55,000 £0 £0 £0 £60,000 £0 £0 £0

If you have a child under one or with a disability, or you are entitled to working tax credit as well, then you may receive more.

Children born after 6 April 2017

If your first child was born after 6 April 2017, you won't be entitled to the family element of child tax credit. Also, you won't get any additional tax credits after you've had two children. The table below shows how much child tax credit you might receive for the tax year 2017-18. The table assumes your children are born after 6 April 2017.

Child tax credit 2017-18 Household income One Child Two Children Three Children Less than £5,000 £2,780 £5,560 £5,560 £5,000 £2,780 £5,560 £5,560 £8,000 £2,780 £5,560 £5,560 £10,000 £2,780 £5,560 £5,560 £15,000 £2,780 £5,560 £5,560 £20,000 £1,185 £3,965 £3,965 £25,000 £0 £1,915 £1,915 £30,000 £0 £0 £0 £35,000 £0 £0 £0 £40,000 £0 £0 £0 £45,000 £0 £0 £0 £50,000 £0 £0 £0 £55,000 £0 £0 £0 £60,000 £0 £0 £0

These new rules don't apply to:

children born before 6 April 2017, if their parents keep claiming without a long break;

children born through rape, but the mother has to prove this;

twins or triplets born to families who had no children or one child;

children looked after by a ‘friend or family carer’;

adopted children (unless adopted by step-parents);

disabled children.