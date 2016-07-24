Which? reveals best trampoline brands

Try and stick to one child at a time on a trampoline for safety

Parents have rated which trampoline brand is the best, based on their views of its ease of assembly, safety and durability.

A trampoline is a very popular purchase with the kids if you’ve got the garden to accommodate it.

Our results have ranked the six biggest trampoline brands by parents’ satisfaction with their trampoline and we’ve got scores for Chad Valley, Early Learning Centre, Jumpking, Plum, Skyhigh, and Sports Power.

Jump on the bandwagon and visit best trampoline brands to make sure you spring for the right trampoline for you and your family.

Best trampolines

Each of the six brands has been rated by parents on ease of assembly, perceived safety and durability. We’ve also got customer scores for each brand, which were worked out by asking parents about their satisfaction with the trampoline, as well as asking whether they would recommend it to a friend.

An in-ground trampoline means there’s less far for a child to fall

Trampoline safety

As well as our brand rankings, we’ve put together some tips on how to minimise the risk of a trip to A&E while using a trampoline, as well as what safety features to look for.

Our guide to trampoline safety will tell you more.

And our how to buy the best trampoline guide gives some really useful information about the things to consider before making a purchase, such as checking the thickness of the padding, the strength of the netting material, and whether you should consider a Springfree trampoline instead of one that is spring-based.

You can also get an idea of what you need to spend, and some key info about warranties. For example, did you know that it is common for a trampoline’s warranty to be valid only if the trampoline is positioned on a soft surface like grass rather than a paved or concrete patio?

More on this…