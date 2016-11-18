Aldi Champagne Best Buy for Christmas 2016

Best Buys: Piper Heidsieck Champagne Brut (£30), Sainsbury’s Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne Non Vintage (£20), Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut (£9.99)

Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut is one of three fizz Best Buys for Christmas 2016, and the only one costing under £10.

Aldi is also the place to stock up on the winter red that topped our wine taste tests. Its Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec 2016 was the sole red wine to be named a Best Buy. Costing £5.99, it’s affordable drinking for the dark winter months.

Best Champagne

Aldi’s £9.99 fizz wasn’t the only supermarket Champagne to impress our wine experts. Sainsbury’s Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne, £20, earned expert praise for its ‘creamy, buttery character’ and was named a Best Buy.

But those who want to splash out on a branded bubbly should pick Piper Heidsieck Champagne Brut Non Vintage, £30, our top-scoring Best Buy Champagne for the festive season overall. Our experts found it ‘crisp, fresh, creamy, savoury and appealing’.

We also included Champagnes from all top retailers. These were tasted alongside all the famous Champagne brands, such as Lanson, Laurent-Perrier, Moet and Veuve Cliquot by our expert panel.

Find out where your favourite fizz ranked in our best Champagnes.

Best Buy Aldi Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec 2016, £5.99

The best Champagnes should have character, depth and complexity, according to our experts. You should also be able to taste the classic Champagne flavours of yeast and nuttiness.

Follow the link above to our full tasting notes to ensure you avoid the ‘highly acidic’ fizz which our experts felt lacked the classic Champagne flavours.

Our experts were Charles Metcalfe, Sam Caporn MW, Oz Clarke and Kathryn McWhirter. We asked supermarkets to nominate an exclusive or own-label non-vintage Champagne, costing £35 or less. Our expert panel blind-tasted them alongside Champagnes from bestselling brands.

Best red wine

Our experts also taste tested red wines from Waitrose, M&S, Tesco and other supermarkets, and the results reveal that spending more won’t necessarily get you a good bottle. The two lowest-scoring red wines were pricier than our Aldi Best Buy.

Find out which wine you should be raising a glass to this winter in our best red wines.

Best shops to buy your turkey and trimmings

When it comes to doing your Christmas food shopping, Aldi impresses again. It’s the top supermarket for buying turkey for your Christmas dinner.

Aldi’s turkey is best value, while independents top the tables for taste

We asked Which? members about their festive food purchases last year. They were asked to score each item they’d purchased from each store for taste, quality and value for money. We also asked them how satisfied they were and whether they’d recommend others buy from the same stores.

Shoppers gave Aldi’s turkey five stars for value for money, though independent food shops and butchers were voted tops for turkey overall. Unsurprisingly, independents scored highest marks for the taste and quality of their turkeys, while Aldi scored an unremarkable three stars for quality.

Christmas dinner isn’t complete without tasty trimmings. So our results also reveal the best places to buy your sausages, stuffing and veg for Christmas dinner. Before you make your shopping list, check our lists of the best Christmas food retailers.

Prices correct as of 17 November 2016.

More on this…