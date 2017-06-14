Want to know the best airport to fly from on your next holiday? We reveal which small UK airports are rated best by customers.

More than 100 million passengers use London Heathrow and London Gatwick every year, but what can you expect when flying from one of the UK's smaller airports? Will you be guaranteed shorter queuing times? Will you be able to pick up your last-minute holiday essentials from the terminal? Our survey of more than 8,000 passenger airport experiences reveals all.

Best and worst small UK airports

We’ve rated 19 of the UK's most used small airports, including Aberdeen, Leeds Bradford, East Midlands, London City, Southampton and Southend. Unlock the table to find out which are the best and worst:

ratings for important factors including airport pick-up and drop-off, queues at check-in, airport security, passport control and baggage reclaim

the airports with the best satisfaction score so you can fly with confidence

the worst airports to avoid.

These results are for members only. Please log in if you're a member, or sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to all our reviews and test results.

Small airports - Fewer than four million terminal passengers Airport Queues at check-in Queues at bag drop Queues at security Food outlets Seating Passport control Baggage reclaim Customer score Aberdeen (85) Belfast City (79) Belfast International(90) Bournemouth (56) Bristol (410) Cardiff (77) East Midlands (270) Exeter (81) Glasgow International (210) Inverness (36) Jersey (30) Leeds Bradford (217) Liverpool (160) London City (164) London Southend (78) Newcastle (160) Norwich (30) Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield (47) Southampton (136) Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. The more stars the better. A dash indicates we didn't receive enough respondents to provide a rating. Sample sizes in brackets.

Queues at bag drop: Having checked in online.

Queues at security: Where personal items are scanned.

Food outlets: Quality, price and range of food available.

Queues at passport control: Queues on your return journey.

Seating: Numbers of seats, comfort and location.

Passport control: Queues at passport control on your return journey.

Baggage reclaim: Waiting time on your return journey.

Customer score: Based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the airport to a friend.





How we rate UK airports

In June 2016, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experiences of flying from and to a UK airport. Our results are based on 8,313 member experiences.

Large airports have 10 million or more terminal passengers every year. Small/medium airports have fewer than 10 million passengers.