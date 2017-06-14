How to buy the best baby monitor

What makes a good baby monitor?

From cheap and cheerful mains-powered baby monitors to versatile and feature-packed video systems, we’ll help you to decide what will suit your needs.

A good place to start is our baby monitor reviews – we’ve tested baby monitors across the whole spectrum of features and prices so you can decide on the best one for your family.

Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to access these and thousands of our other independent reviews.

Here are the most important factors to consider when buying your baby monitor:

Signal

We recommend you test out the sound clarity on a baby monitor throughout your home as soon as you buy it. Most baby monitors have a variety of channels to use – useful if you live in a built-up area which will be more susceptible to interference or static.

Digital signals may crop up on digital radios or on other people's monitors, while analogue-signal baby monitors are the most open to accidental broadcast as this can easily be picked up on normal radios and other people's monitors.

A digitally enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) baby monitor has a microprocessor designed to ensure the only nursery sounds you can hear are those from your own nursery, not anyone else's.

Our tests check for interference from other devices as well as assessing the clarity and volume of the sound.

Range

The range of a baby monitor indicates how far you can travel with the parent unit and still receive an accurate signal. Many manufacturers make bold claims when stating the range of baby monitors – some boast distances of up to 600m.

Looking more closely at these claims shows, generally, this is the distance the signal can travel if both units are outside in an open space. This isn't much use if you mainly use your monitor indoors, or when your baby is asleep inside and you're in the garden.

On a good baby monitor you'll be able to move the parent unit more than 80m away from the baby (or nursery) unit without losing signal. On a poor baby monitor, you won't get much further than 20m.

Property type

The type of property can make a difference, too. Older houses have thicker walls that can sometimes cause problems with the signal, whereas modern houses have thinner walls so the signal can travel more easily. We test baby monitors in both types of property to find out which models perform best.