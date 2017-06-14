How to buy the best baby monitor
By Lisa Galliers
Video or audio baby monitor? And do you need analogue, digital or DECT? We help you choose the best baby monitor for you.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The best baby monitors won't let you down when you need them the most. They'll have clear sound and pictures, a good range and signal strength, and the battery life will last as long as you need it.
If you read the info on the side of the packaging, you'll find pretty much all baby monitors promise this, but our tests have found this isn't always the case. So make sure you do your research to find out which baby monitor is really worth buying.
Take a look at our Best Buy baby monitors to discover the models that Which? recommends.
Choosing the best baby monitor
A good starting point is considering what you'll be using your baby monitor for:
- Will you be using it in the garden or moving from room to room in your house?
- Do you plan on travelling abroad with your monitor?
- Do you want to be able to see, as well as hear, your child?
- How important to you are extra features such as lullabies, a temperature sensor and night light?
In this guide we look at the different types of baby monitors and what makes a good one, what features you might want to look out for and which ones might not be necessary for you.
How much do I need to spend on a baby monitor?
You can spend less than £20 for a basic audio monitor to more than £300 for a top-of-the-range video monitor with multiple cameras. An expensive, feature-packed baby monitor doesn't mean it will be the perfect piece of baby safety equipment for you, so we test the key features, such as battery life and signal strength, for you.
With Best Buy baby monitors from as little as £35, there's a baby monitor you can rely on no matter what your budget is.
My house is really small, do I need a baby monitor?
Some households find they can function perfectly well without a baby monitor as any cries can be heard through an open door or thin walls. But even so, there are still reasons why you might need one.
For example, if you have a cat or dog, you may want to shut the nursery door. Gardening or laundry will take you outside, where you won’t be able to hear a crying baby. If you are a little hard of hearing, the visual element of the monitors, such as sound-sensitive lights, can be a big help. Householders with thick walls will find baby monitors essential as their home is effectively sound-proofed.
Audio baby monitor or video baby monitor?
An audio baby monitor comes with two parts, one that stays in the nursery (baby or nursery unit) and one that you keep on you, either somewhere propped up in the room you're in or clipped to your belt as you get on with other stuff while your baby sleeps.
A video monitor also comes in two parts, but the baby unit will have a camera on it that sends pictures back to the parent unit, so you can see your baby as well as hear them. Some cameras are quite basic, but on more expensive models you can get cameras that pan around the room, or will even zoom in.
The parent unit on a video baby monitor varies: some come with a massive screen so you can get a large picture, while others are much smaller, which limits what you can see.
Which one you choose will depend on how much you want to spend and your personal preference. Some parents like to be able to see their little one breathing, while others are fine with just being able to hear if they're needed.
Analogue, digital or DECT audio monitor?
The majority of baby monitors available today offer digital sound. Many are digitally enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) baby monitors, which means they have a microprocessor designed to ensure the only nursery sounds you can hear are those from your own nursery, not anyone else's. You can buy fairly cheap models today that offer DECT.
There are only a handful of analogue monitors still on the market and we have tested a couple of them, such as the Fisher Price Sound ‘n’ Lights.
Analogue monitors are the most open to accidental broadcast as the analogue signal can easily be picked up on normal radios and other people’s monitors.
What makes a good baby monitor?
From cheap and cheerful mains-powered baby monitors to versatile and feature-packed video systems, we’ll help you to decide what will suit your needs.
A good place to start is our baby monitor reviews – we’ve tested baby monitors across the whole spectrum of features and prices so you can decide on the best one for your family.
Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to access these and thousands of our other independent reviews.
Here are the most important factors to consider when buying your baby monitor:
Signal
We recommend you test out the sound clarity on a baby monitor throughout your home as soon as you buy it. Most baby monitors have a variety of channels to use – useful if you live in a built-up area which will be more susceptible to interference or static.
Digital signals may crop up on digital radios or on other people's monitors, while analogue-signal baby monitors are the most open to accidental broadcast as this can easily be picked up on normal radios and other people's monitors.
A digitally enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) baby monitor has a microprocessor designed to ensure the only nursery sounds you can hear are those from your own nursery, not anyone else's.
Our tests check for interference from other devices as well as assessing the clarity and volume of the sound.
Range
The range of a baby monitor indicates how far you can travel with the parent unit and still receive an accurate signal. Many manufacturers make bold claims when stating the range of baby monitors – some boast distances of up to 600m.
Looking more closely at these claims shows, generally, this is the distance the signal can travel if both units are outside in an open space. This isn't much use if you mainly use your monitor indoors, or when your baby is asleep inside and you're in the garden.
On a good baby monitor you'll be able to move the parent unit more than 80m away from the baby (or nursery) unit without losing signal. On a poor baby monitor, you won't get much further than 20m.
Property type
The type of property can make a difference, too. Older houses have thicker walls that can sometimes cause problems with the signal, whereas modern houses have thinner walls so the signal can travel more easily. We test baby monitors in both types of property to find out which models perform best.
Monitors with sensor pads
These have advantages and disadvantages. Some parents will find them reassuring, but others may find they create more anxiety. The Lullaby Trust (formerly FSID – The Foundation for the Study of Infant Deaths) says there is no evidence this kind of monitoring can prevent cot death.
Choose a baby monitor and the optional extras that will suit you and your baby best. Don't feel bullied into buying an expensive monitor on the grounds that it is safer or better, but if you're interested in the optional extras, then don't feel guilty for spending as much as you want.
It's important to remember that a baby monitor is there to provide peace of mind where a healthy baby is concerned, rather than actual safety. Baby monitors should be used as an aid and not as a substitute for responsible and proper adult supervision.
Find the perfect baby monitor for you and your baby with our Baby monitor Best Buys.
Which baby monitor brand?
Baby monitors are a fairly unique product, in that you can choose to buy a model from a number of different types of companies – rather than simply the traditional baby brands.
Well-known communications companies manufacture them – you can get Motorola baby monitors, BT baby monitors and Philips baby monitors for example.
Ikea has extended its baby range over the last few years and now, as well as high chairs and safety gates, you can also pick up Ikea baby monitors. And tech companies, such as Samsung also get in on the action.
Smart technology has meant new companies springing up with sleek new devices that turn your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch into a device to keep an eye on your baby. We've got reviews of iBaby baby monitors.
But if you prefer to spend your money with more traditional baby brands, Tomy and Chicco, famous for their tech toys (Chicco) and pushchairs (Chicco) are also big in the baby monitors market.