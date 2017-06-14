How we test baby monitors

Looking for a Best Buy baby monitor? Watch our video, above, to see the rigorous tests each baby monitor we review goes through.

Baby monitor manufacturers make bold claims about range and battery life. Our extensive independent testing reveals the models with the longest battery life and the best signal, and weeds out the baby monitors where the sound quality is so poor or the picture so fuzzy you won't be able to tell if your baby needs you or not.

If you're worried about stories you've read about wi-fi baby monitors being hacked, you'll be relieved to hear that we test this type of monitor for security as well.

Our baby monitor reviews answer your most crucial questions about both audio and video baby monitors, including:

Which baby monitor has the best signal range?

Will the batteries last between my baby going to bed and us going to bed?

Is the sound clear?

Is the baby monitor secure from hacking?

Will I be able to see my baby properly on the video monitor screen?

Is there anything I should watch out for?

Should I buy it?

From Motorola to BT, find out which baby monitors are the best to buy in our baby monitor reviews.