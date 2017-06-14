Which? Best Buy baby monitors

A baby monitor should give you peace of mind, so you can get on with your day while your baby sleeps. Don't risk buying a model that may cut out without you knowing, or has a picture so bad you can't tell your little one from the teddy – our independent reviews give you the insider know-how you won't find in the info on a product's box.

We test baby monitors from all the main brands to find those that will give you clear sound and vision, have a signal that won't drop out when you need it the most and a decent battery life, so it won't cut out midway through a nap.

Some baby monitors claim they will work up to 100 metres away, but our tests have found some that cut out after just 16 metres.

Our battery testing catches out the monitors that cut out after two hours and leave you constantly chasing around trying to find the charger. But we've also found those with battery packs lasting more than 20 hours.

When we review smart monitors, we give them a privacy rating for how secure they are. This is based on (among other things) whether the data is encrypted or not and the security of the cameras and video or images.

Only Which? members can view our Best Buy baby monitors. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

Already a member? Log in now.