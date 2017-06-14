Which? Best Buy baby monitors
Best Buy baby monitors have clear sound and image, strong singal and excellent battery life. Our independent tests weed out those you should be wary of.
A baby monitor should give you peace of mind, so you can get on with your day while your baby sleeps. Don't risk buying a model that may cut out without you knowing, or has a picture so bad you can't tell your little one from the teddy – our independent reviews give you the insider know-how you won't find in the info on a product's box.
We test baby monitors from all the main brands to find those that will give you clear sound and vision, have a signal that won't drop out when you need it the most and a decent battery life, so it won't cut out midway through a nap.
- Some baby monitors claim they will work up to 100 metres away, but our tests have found some that cut out after just 16 metres.
- Our battery testing catches out the monitors that cut out after two hours and leave you constantly chasing around trying to find the charger. But we've also found those with battery packs lasting more than 20 hours.
- When we review smart monitors, we give them a privacy rating for how secure they are. This is based on (among other things) whether the data is encrypted or not and the security of the cameras and video or images.
Only Which? members can view our Best Buy baby monitors. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best baby monitors
Baby monitors can come with bold claims about the signal, range and the batteries. Our baby monitors testing has been designed to reveal the star monitors that you can rely on, and the monitors which fall short of the mark when it comes to signal strength, quality of sound and video images, and battery life. We often find monitors that don't perform exactly how you'd expect.
- Signal strength Wherever you live, and whatever you do at home while your baby naps, our signal strength tests reveal how far you can get around the house, or down the garden, before the signal starts to drop on the parent unit and then when it cuts out completely. Some can be vastly different from what you may expect.
- Quality of sound and video Decent sound and video is very important, so you can easily tell if your baby needs you or not. Our experts asses how clear and distinct the sound is; checking for any crackles, fuzziness or interference from other devices. Our experts also asses the quality of the picture on video baby monitors. The sound-sensitive lights are checked to ensure they’re accurate and increase in line with the noise coming from the nursery. We do all of this so you can rely on your monitor and not miss when your baby needs you.
- Battery life Parents tell us battery life is important, and we agree. No one wants a monitor that will cut out when you need it, or batteries that will run out in the middle of the night and then bleep annoyingly until changed. Our experts check battery life using the rechargeable batteries supplied with the monitor. Or we use Best Buy batteries for those monitors that use disposable batteries. We often find that manufacturer claims are different from real-life use.
- Ease of use We provide ratings on how easy baby monitors are to set up and use straight from the box, including how easy the instructions are to understand, and how stable any docking stations are.
Baby monitor reviews you can trust
Which? compares the features and performance of baby monitors to uncover the most reliable models that won't let you down. We test the latest and greatest models from the biggest brands, including BT, Motorola, Angelcare, Tomy and Phillips Avent.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial Which? membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.