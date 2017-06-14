How to buy the best batteries

Want to know which batteries lasted the longest in our tough tests? Head straight to our Best Buy batteries.

Duracell, Energizer and Varta are just a few of the big names in the batteries market, all offering a range of disposable batteries, while own brands offer cut-price alternatives.

A pack of four disposable batteries can cost anything from £1 to £7. The amount you spend depends on the chemistry of the battery, whether it’s branded or supermarket own brand, and any extra features it comes with - such as an indicator for how much charge is left or a guarantee that it won't leak.

Read on to find out what to look out for when you’re buying batteries. We'll help you make sure you get the best batteries for your gadgets.

Our independent tests found that the worst batteries run flat three hours sooner than the best when you slot them into your devices.