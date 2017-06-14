What is Black Friday?

Black Friday fever has swept across the UK over the past few years, and 2017's day of discounts is set to be no different.

On Black Friday, shops promise you can bag a bargain as they drop their prices to kick off the Christmas shopping season.

The next Black Friday falls on 24 November 2017, and you can expect to see Black Friday deals being promoted across all major retailers, from the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser.

There will be a whole host of deals on offer, from cut-price coffee machines to newly reduced tablets.

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. Shops promise big discounts on a wide range of products to try to tempt you to part with your cash.

Black Friday started in the US. Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November, and the day after has been set aside for shopping for decades. But it's become bigger and bigger in the UK in recent years, to the point where shoppers were forecasted to have spent a massive £1.23bn on Black Friday in 2016, according to figures from IMRG (Interactive Media in Retail Group).

Between 2010 and 2013, Black Friday gradually built up momentum in the UK with discounts typically being offered for one day only, on the day itself. It was in 2014 when Black Friday first became a major event in the UK, overtaking Cyber Monday as the peak pre-Christmas online shopping day and extending over a four-day weekend – becoming the ‘Black Friday period’ rather than being exclusively focused on the day itself.

In 2015 and 2016, increasing numbers of retailers launched their sales in the days leading up to Black Friday – extending the peak period still further.

Is shopping in the Black Friday sales worth it?

Lots of shoppers clearly think so, as 2016's Black Friday was the biggest one yet.

Total spend on online retail sites on the day itself was estimated to be a huge £1.23bn – at 12.2% increase on the £1.1bn spent on the same day in 2015, according to IMRG. The organisation also forecasted that across the entire Black Friday week, £6.77bn was be spent on UK online retail sites.

Our own Which? research carried out throughout the 2015 black Friday sales period shows that while shopping on Black Friday is immensely popular, the number of genuine bargains on offer is far lower than retailers would have us believe.

2017 Black Friday deals

Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, Debenhams, Halfords, House of Fraser, John Lewis, Littlewoods, Morrisons, Tesco and Very all offered Black Friday deals in 2016, and are therefore likely to do so again.

Asda did not offer Black Friday deals in 2015 or 2016, despite the fact that it sold a month's worth of TVs in 45 minutes in 2014.

Get a great deal this Black Friday

We want to make sure that you don’t get ripped off with offers that look too good to miss but aren't actually bargains. Make sure you look at our reviews to find out how well products will work once you get them home and what price they currently are.

Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to spot a real bargain when the discounts hit the shops – you don't want to be left with a cordless vacuum cleaner that only lasts only five minutes or a mediocre TV that was discounted by only a few pounds.

Last year, we noticed that certain items flew off the shelves during Black Friday – laptops, tablets, speakers, coffee machines, blenders and TVs. You can see our reviews of these products by clicking on the links at the side and bottom of this page.