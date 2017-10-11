Which? Privacy Policy

Welcome to our privacy policy. Here at Which? we are committed to protecting your personal information when you use our services or buy our products. To find out more about Which? and who we are, please look at the 'About Us' section of our general terms.

For the purposes of the Data Protection Act 1998, Which? Limited is the registered Data Controller. We are registered at the following address: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

This policy explains how we use any personal information we collect about you when you use our websites or get in contact with us, save for when you use our Which? Mortgage Advisers service, where a different privacy policy will apply. If you have any questions please call our customer services and we will be happy to help.

Your personal information

We, and the companies who work on our behalf, collect your information for the purpose of providing you with the products and services you obtain from us, for communicating with you, for enhancing your online experience, and so we can better understand our customers and consumers in general. This includes the information you give us, the information we acquire from third parties and which is generated by you – including your use of this website and how you arrived at our website in the first place. We also record calls for monitoring and training purposes, and store customer feedback and information on our customer information database.

We, and the advertising companies which work on our behalf may serve you adverts on other websites about things which you’ve shown an interest in on our own website, or relating to campaigns you have interacted with. This is called retargeting advertising.

We know that our customers would like to easily find the content on our website that they’re most interested in, so we may tailor parts of our website and our communications to things which you’ve shown a previous interest in.

We know that many of our customers like to communicate with their social networks while on our website – so we have the plugins and tools available to allow this. This means social network companies may collect information on you from this site.

You can find out more about retargeting advertising, the tailoring of our website and communications, and the plugins and tools relating to social networks, as well as how to control them, here.

Your choices and legal rights

If you’ve previously indicated that you’d like to hear about the products and services of our group, and/or our campaigning work, we may contact you by post, telephone, email or SMS. You can change your preferences/unsubscribe at any time – or just send us an email. We’ll action your request as soon as we reasonably can.

You can ask us for a copy of your information or to correct the information we hold on you at any time. These aren’t your only legal rights – you can find out more about them on the Information Commissoner’s Office website. You can also control how some companies collect information about you when you use this site:

The security of your information

We have controls and processes in place to minimise the risk of a data breach occurring. In the event that a breach does occur, we will take appropriate steps to deal with it and will try our best to minimise the impact on individuals and treat all customers fairly.

Sharing your information

We will sometimes share your information with:

Companies who work on our behalf

Our company group

Other specific companies where you have expressly consented

Government, law enforcement agencies, the courts and regulatory bodies when legally permitted to or where required to protect you

The use of cookies and other tracking technologies

We, and the companies who work on our behalf , use cookies and other tracking technologies on this website. Please read our Cookie and Tracking Technologies Policy for more information.

The cookies on our site are broken down into three categories – Essential, Advertising and Analytics and Customisation. Essential cookies are needed for our site to function, and can therefore not be turned off. All other cookies can be turned off, if desired.

Keeping your information

We will only keep information about you for as long as we need to and we take steps to ensure that any companies that process your information on our behalf do the same.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We keep our privacy policy under regular review and will post any updated policy on our website. We’ll flag any updates made in the current year here. If you would like further information about the updates to our privacy policy, please contact us.

Contact us

If you have a question, complaint or query with regards to how we use your information, please contact us and we will do our best to resolve it as soon as possible. If it’s a complaint concerning your data security and we have failed to deal with it to your satisfaction, you can log your complaint with Which?.

We take the quality of the service we provide seriously, and our calls are therefore recorded for monitoring and training purposes.