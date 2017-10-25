When and what is Black Friday 2017?

Black Friday is on 24 November 2017, so save the date if you're keen to do some serious shopping.

Traditionally falling on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday is a fairly new phenomenon on our shores. You can expect to see shops competing to bring you the best deals, and shoppers competing to get them in their trolley.

Black Friday deals are likely to be promoted across all major retailers, from the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser.

There will be a whole host of deals on offer, so make sure you’re clued up on all things Black Friday before you hit the shops on 24 November 2017. Check out our top 10 shopping tips for Black Friday deals.

How did Black Friday begin?

Black Friday originated in the US where, for one day only, shops drop prices to start the Christmas season. UK shops have caught on to this trend and it was brought across the pond a few years ago.

Between 2010 and 2013, Black Friday gradually built up momentum in the UK. In 2014, Black Friday became a major event in the UK, overtaking Cyber Monday as the peak pre-Christmas online shopping day and extending over a four-day weekend.

In 2015 and 2016, increasing numbers of retailers launched their sales in the days leading up to Black Friday – extending the peak period further still.

When is Black Friday 2017?

Black Friday will officially fall on 24 November 2017. However, in 2016, Black Friday online sales started as early as 8 November.

Shops don't typically announce their Black Friday plans until fairly close to the big day, so we'll update this page nearer the time, once we know more about what they have planned.

If you plan to go to the high street on Black Friday, set your alarm early, as most shops opened at 6am on the day last year.

When is Cyber Monday 2017?

Those who miss the Black Friday deals needn't worry, as its online equivalent, Cyber Monday, continues the bargain-hunting frenzy. It falls on the Monday after Black Friday (which means that in 2017, it's on 27 November).

Cyber Monday started in 2005, when US trade association, the National Retail Federation, noticed a spike in online sales on the Monday after Thanksgiving. It dubbed the day 'Cyber Monday'.

Online deals can be a minefield if you don’t know what you’re really looking for. To make this easier, we have thousands of product reviews designed to help separate the genuine bargains from dubious discounts. We test hundreds of products, from cut-price coffee machines to newly reduced tablets.

Get a great deal on Black Friday 2017

Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, Debenhams, Halfords, House of Fraser, John Lewis, Littlewoods, Morrisons, Tesco and Very all offered Black Friday deals in 2016, and are likely to do so again.

We want to make sure that you don’t get ripped off with offers that look too good to miss but aren't actually bargains. Make sure you look at our reviews to find out how well products will work once you get them home and what price they currently are.

Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to spot a real bargain when the discounts hit the shops – you don't want to be left with a cordless vacuum cleaner that only lasts five minutes or a mediocre TV that was discounted by only a few pounds. Find out how to check if a Black Friday deal is real.