When and what is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, and focuses on online shopping deals. Find out more about Cyber Monday 2017 below.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend - running from 24-27 November 2017 - is a hotspot for discounts.

In 2015, shoppers spent a massive £3.3bn across the four days, and that could be even higher in 2017.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving (the American holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November), is one of the most popular online shopping days of the year.

Like Black Friday, which takes place three days before, it's a day when online shopping sites will offer deals to try to attract people who are doing their pre-Christmas shopping.

Cyber Monday started in 2005 when the National Retail Federation, an American trade association, noticed a spike in online sales on the Monday after Thanksgiving. It dubbed the day 'Cyber Monday', and sent out a press release saying it was 'quickly becoming one of the biggest online shopping days of the year'.

Cyber Monday has since spread to the UK and is now big business here. Shoppers spent £968m on Cyber Monday in 2015, according to figures from Experian and IMRG - almost as much as on Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday 2017?

Cyber Monday this year is on Monday 27 November 2017. Black Friday is three days earlier, on Friday 24 November 2017.

You can expect to see some shops continuing their Black Friday deals through the weekend and Cyber Monday.

Other shops will have different products on offer on different days, so if you don't get a good deal on Black Friday, Cyber Monday will give you another chance to bag a bargain.

Some shops started their Cyber Monday online sales at midnight last year, so you might want to stock up on coffee to ensure you don't miss out on the most popular deals.

Cyber Monday deals

Online deals can be a minefield if you don’t know what you’re really looking for. To make this easier for you, we have thousands of product reviews designed to help separate the genuine bargains from dubious discounts.

You can navigate straight to some of the most popular Cyber Monday and Black Friday product categories using the links at the bottom and the side of this page.

And take a look at our 10 tips for grabbing a Black Friday deal. They're equally useful for shopping on Cyber Monday.