When is Black Friday in 2017?

Black Friday is on 24 November 2017, so save the date if you're keen to do some serious shopping.

Traditionally falling on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday is a fairly new phenomenon on our shores. You can expect to see shops competing to bring you the best deals, and shoppers literally competing to get them in their trolley.

So make sure you’re clued up on all things Black Friday before you hit the shops on 24 November 2017.

How did Black Friday start?

Black Friday originated in America where, for one day only, shops dropped prices to start the Christmas season. Traditionally, it’s the day after Thanksgiving, and it always causes a massive stir, with shoppers fighting for the last reduced TV or laptop.

UK shops have caught on to this trend and brought it across the pond a few years ago. It’s now a key date for any keen shopper willing to brave the crowds to try to bag a Black Friday bargain.

When does Black Friday 2017 start?

Black Friday will officially begin on 24 November 2017. However, Black Friday online sales started as early as 8 November in 2016.

Shops don't typically announce their Black Friday plans until November, so we'll update this page nearer the time once we know more about what they have planned.

If you plan to go to the high street on Black Friday, set your alarm early, as most shops opened at 6am on the day last year.

When is Cyber Monday 2017?

Those who miss the Black Friday deals needn't worry, as its online equivalent, Cyber Monday, brings a whole host of extra ones. It falls on the Monday after Black Friday (which means that in 2017, it falls on 27 November).

Cyber Monday started in 2005, targeting those who like to go online and save themselves the hassle of battling down the high street. This year, shops are expected to start their online sales at midnight, so stock up on coffee and get ready to search.

Online deals can be a minefield if you don’t know what you’re really looking for. To make this easier for you, we have thousands of product reviews designed to help separate the genuine bargains from dubious discounts. You can navigate straight to some of the most popular Cyber Monday and Black Friday product categories using the links at the bottom and side of this page.