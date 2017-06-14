Top five best blenders
By Jane Darling
The best blender for you
Whether you're looking for a professional-grade blender that will blitz anything you throw at it, or the best cheap blender for the occasional smoothie, we've got a top-scoring blender for you.
Blenders are ideal for quickly whizzing up soups or a smoothie to help you get your five-a-day. And jug blenders - unlike most personal blenders- have family-sized capacities that are handy for batch cooking.
We've rounded up a selection of our best jug blenders below. All scored more than 70% in our rigorous lab tests, so you can be confident that they won't let you down.
|Top five blenders
|Why we love it
|Soup
|Ease of cleaning
|Score
|
Our top Best Buy blender
|
This blender is a smart and impressive all-rounder. Unlike many blenders, it does a great job of ice-crushing, and it also has no problem whizzing up smooth soups and lump-free smoothies.
It's easy to use, and is quieter than the average blender. On the downside, it could be faster and only the jug is dishwasher safe, so you'll need to wash the blades by hand.
|80%
|
Impressive power blender
|
Its massive two-litre jug makes this Best Buy blender the ideal model if you're making smoothies and soups in large batches.
It's powerful, too – the 2,200W motor quickly reduces ingredients to a brilliantly smooth liquid. This blender also has handy features including a back-lit LCD screen and autoclean function.
|77%
|
Excellent at ice crushing
|
This brand makes a range of blenders, and this is an especially good one. From soup to iced or nutty smoothies, this one breezed through the lot. And it crushes ice cubes well too.
It's easy to use, and all parts are dishwasher safe - so no need to wash by hand unless you're in a hurry. It's not the speediest blender in the world, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker.
|77%
|Good value Best Buy
|
A very reasonable price for a very good blender. It excels at making smoothies, even those with tougher ingredients such as raw veg and nuts. If you stick to small numbers, it does a good job of crushing ice cubes.
This blender isn't dishwasher safe, so you'll need to clean it by hand. It's a little slow too, but overall, the great blending results overcome these drawbacks.
|77%
|
Cheapest Best Buy jug blender
|
This Best Buy jug blender powered through our blending tasks, making excellent fruit and dairy smoothies as well as soup, all for the affordable price of around £30.
We found it quick at all tasks and, although it doesn't allow you to crush ice, it's a great jug blender for the price.
|76%
Why Which? blender reviews are better
Which? tests blenders more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We test each blender to find out which ones can churn out tasty, lump-free smoothies (whatever challenging ingredients you add in), as well as a silky-smooth soup. We look for consistency in blending, making sure no chunks of food are left.
We also make pesto. The combination of garlic, cheese, herbs, pine nuts and oil forms a much drier mix than smoothies or soups, and helps to separate the good blenders from the bad.
To compare all the models we've tested, and find the right jug blender or personal blender for your budget, head to our blender reviews.