How we assess boiler cover

How does Which? rate and review boiler cover brands?

To help you choose the best boiler cover, we collect the views of thousands of people who have boiler cover themselves in our annual boiler cover survey.

Our most recent survey of boiler cover was carried out in May 2016. We surveyed 4,413 people in total, all of whom had installed a gas or oil boiler within the previous six-and-a-half years. We analysed their responses to give each of the main boiler brands an overall customer score and a brand reliability score.

We give each brand a customer score based on how satisfied customers of that brand are and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of boiler cover to a friend.

In addition to the customer score, we also rate each brand for:

Customer service

Value for money

How quickly they respond to a breakdown

How easy it is to arrange an annual service.

If you do decide that boiler cover is the right thing for you, our expert research means we can tell you which ones won't let you down.

In our latest survey, we discovered a big difference between the best and worst boiler servicing cover. So don't sign up to a company until you've read our boiler servicing contract reviews.